Photo: Noctilucent clouds over Rankin Inlet

Doug McLarty photographed these noctilucent clouds glowing over Rankin Inlet on Aug. 8. These ice crystals in the upper atmosphere are only visible when the sun is below the horizon while the clouds are still in sunlight. “As an avid photographer and lover of the dark skies I check the skies every night for aurora. No aurora this night, but a treat of noctilucent clouds. It was a great display that lasted well into the wee hours.” (PHOTO BY DOUG MCLARTY)