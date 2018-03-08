Photo: Preparing an Arctic dive site

The Canadian Armed Forces' Operation Nunalivut 2018 is now underway in Cambridge Bay and Resolute Bay in Nunavut. Here, members of the Navy's Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic, the Canadian Army Combat Divers, the RCMP and Canadian Coast Guard divers break through the ice and create a dive site on the sea ice near Cambridge Bay. The teams can now practise their Arctic diving capabilities, which they will also display to members of the western Nunavut community. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE JOINT TASK FORCE NORTH)