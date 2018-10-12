Photo: Tardy visitor

A plump snow bunting in Cambridge Bay fluffs up its feathers to get the maximum warmth from the sun on Oct. 13. By the end of last week, snow buntings appeared to have left the western Nunavut community for points south, although reports from a birdwatcher in Whale Cove suggest that the hardy birds were still around this Kivalliq community. Snow buntings overwinter further south than Nunavut where their favourite foods, seeds, are more in abundance. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)