PM Trudeau names new boss for a diminished CanNor

Federal government’s northern economic agency sees big drop in budget this year



Through the Strategic Investments in Northern Economic Development program, which operates under CanNor, the federal government has contributed to multiple economic enterprises in communities across the three northern territories. But as of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the Liberal government has quietly gutted the agency's economic development capacity and decided not to renew SINED. (SCREEN GRAB FROM CANNOR WEBSITE) Through the Strategic Investments in Northern Economic Development program, which operates under CanNor, the federal government has contributed to multiple economic enterprises in communities across the three northern territories. But as of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the Liberal government has quietly gutted the agency's economic development capacity and decided not to renew SINED. (SCREEN GRAB FROM CANNOR WEBSITE)

October 02, 2018 - 9:30 am

Paula Isaak, a federal civil servant with at least 15 years of management experience at Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, will become the new president of a diminished Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency that’s lost close to half its funding, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this past Friday.

Isaak replaces Janet King, a veteran civil servant who has served as the head of CanNor since June 2014.

A biography supplied by the prime minister’s office says Isaak, who has a B.A. from the University of Manitoba and an M.A. from Carleton University, has held senior management jobs at Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada since 2000.

It’s not clear what King will do now, but her LinkedIn profile says she’s been working as an associate deputy minister at Public Works and Procurement Canada since August 2018.

CanNor is similar to federal economic development handout organizations like the Western Diversification Fund and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

When it started up in 2009, it brought many pre-existing federal funding programs under one roof, such as SINED (Strategic Investments in Northern Economic Development), various Indigenous economic development and training programs, and federal official languages funding for the North.

Another important part of CanNor is the Northern Project Management Office, also known as the NPMO, based in Yellowknife, which helps resource developers steer their way through the northern regulatory system.

Agency starts 2018-19 with big loss of funding

CanNor has spent between about $46 million and $53 million a year since 2014-15.

But this year, its budget will drop dramatically, to about $23.9 million.

Starting in 2018-19, it appears as if the Liberal government will “sunset” the $19.8 million SINED program, along with funding for some other CanNor components.

The SINED funding program, which has been used to support projects like the Kenojuak Cultural Centre and Print Shop in Cape Dorset and the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium, was created by the Liberal government of Paul Martin in 2004.

The SINED website now contains this warning to funding applicants: “For 2018-19 funding, applications received by July 31, 2018 will receive priority processing status. Applications received after this date will only be processed if funding remains available.”

“Sunset” is government jargon for the non-renewal of a recurring spending program.

Another program that’s being discontinued is the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, whose elimination will strip $6.4 million from CanNor’s budget.

For those reasons, CanNor’s annual budget is expected to drop to only about $23.9 million in 2018-19, the budget documents reveal.

Federal budget documents also show the number of staff members at CanNor working on economic development will drop from 28 people to 14, and that the total number of positions at the agency will drop from 80 to 66 people.

It’s also not clear if Isaak will reside in Iqaluit, where the “head office” of CanNor is supposed to have been located after the Conservative government of Stephen Harper established the agency.

But CanNor, which also maintains offices in Yellowknife and Whitehorse, has struggled to maintain an office in Iqaluit, where it has suffered from many of the same capacity and staffing issues that plague other Nunavut-based organizations.

In 2015, a report by the auditor general of Canada found that CanNor had filled only 15 of 32 jobs at its Iqaluit office, and that its president, a vice-president of planning and policy and a senior advisor for Inuit community relations were all located in Ottawa.