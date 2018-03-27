NEWS: Nunavut

Clyde River stand off ends without incident, Nunavut man in custody

Nunavut RCMP negotiated with barricaded man Tuesday afternoon

Police and crisis negotiators are working to resolve a stand-off with a barricaded individual in Clyde River late Tuesday afternoon. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CLYDERIVER.CA)

March 27, 2018 - 4:50 pm

(Updated 8:15 p.m.)

Police say a stand off in the north Baffin community of Clyde River has ended peacefully.

Nunavut RCMP issued an evening update March 27 indicating a man was taken into custody Tuesday after a lengthy period of negotiation.

Police first issued a notice just before 5:00 p.m. warning residents to stay away from the 516D five-plex in Clyde River and surrounding area.

The building had been evacuated and police said they were dealing with a person barricaded inside.

A man who appeared to be from Clyde River had been posting publicly available Facebook updates on his feed that say he is in a “standoff” with police.

In a live video that lasted about two and half minutes, he screamed and taunted certain other people while brandishing a large knife.

“I don’t care I don’t need anyones help get killed in jail or by cops,” the man wrote on Facebook.

The RCMP hasn’t said if the man faces any charges.