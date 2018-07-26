Nunavut RCMP investigate fatal hit-and-run
Investigation continues in Arviat
Nunavut RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Arviat early in the morning of Wednesday, July 25.
At 3:10 a.m. that day, police received a tip that a man had been found dead on a roadway.
After an initial investigation, RCMP found that the victim had been run over by a vehicle that failed to stop.
Shortly after the incident, police located the driver, who had been brought into custody.
The Arviat RCMP is now working with the major crimes unit, Manitoba traffic analysts and the Nunavut coroner’s office to continue the investigation.