NEWS: Around the Arctic

Inuit orgs, politicians heap praise on re-elected ITK president

"Together, we will continue to bring about the type of transformative change that we need to make a real difference for Inuit"



Natan Obed, fourth from the left, back row, stands with the board of the directors of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami in Inuvik, where he was re-elected as president Aug. 16. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ITK) Natan Obed, fourth from the left, back row, stands with the board of the directors of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami in Inuvik, where he was re-elected as president Aug. 16. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ITK)

August 21, 2018 - 3:35 pm

Natan Obed received no lack of praise and good wishes upon his re-election for a second term as president of Canada’s national Inuit organization on Aug. 16.

Obed responded on Monday with a statement, saying “nakummek to everyone who has sent me well wishes and congratulations.”

Obed also thanked the other two candidates in the race for ITK’s president, Peter Williamson and Peter Ittinuar.

Inuit organizations were among those who reached out to Obed, congratulating him—and mentioning their wish lists for ITK’s work plan.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with Obed in his role to ensure that the interests of Nunavut Inuit are equitably represented at the national level,” said Aluki Kotierk, the president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., in a news release.

Nunavik’s Makivik Corp.‘s president, Charle Watt, also mentioned some of the issues that he hopes Obed will tackle.

“Over the next three years there will be much work to do in order to close the gaps for Inuit in all regions, and I look forward to working with Natan on the Arctic sovereignty Issue and the right to self-determination,” Watt said in a release.

ᕿᑭᖅᑕᓂ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᑲᑐᔾᔨᖃᑎᒌᖏᑦ ᐅᐱᒍᓱᑉᐳᑦ ᓇᑖᓐ ᐅᐱᑦᒥᒃ ᓂᕈᐊᖅᑕᐅᑲᓐᓂᙳᐊᑕᕐᓯᓇᕐᖓᑦ ᐊᖏᔪᖅᑳᖑᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᑕᐱᕇᒃᑯᓐᓄᑦ ᑲᓇᑕᒥ.

The QIA would like to congratulate Natan Obed on his re-election as President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. pic.twitter.com/FRxt01nwVz — Qikiqtani Inuit (@Qikiqtani_Inuit) August 16, 2018

“These are exciting times,” Obed said in his statement. “I’m glad that I have the trust from Inuit leadership to continue this work, and the growing trust from Inuit across Inuit Nunangat and wherever Inuit reside to undertake this role with respect, inclusion, and empathy.”

Obed was elected by a group of 13 voting delegates representing Inuit organizations from each of the four Inuit regions.

We would like to extend our warm congratulations to Natan Obed on his re-election as president of @ITK_CanadaInuit . We are excited to continue our working relationship with President Obed and ITK. pic.twitter.com/w2axrM9YpM — Pauktuutit (@Pauktuutit) August 20, 2018

Nunavik’s Ilisarniq school board, Nunavut Sivuniksavut and Tungasuvvingat Inuit were among the other Inuit organizations that were quick to say they are looking forward to working with Obed.

From the Assembly of First Nations Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde, there was also applause: “Congrats Natan! Looking forward to continuing to work alongside you in the years to come.”

In Obed’s home region of Nunatsiavut, the Nunatsiavut Group of Companies, the business arm of the Nunatsiavut Government, sent congratulations.

And Greenland’s Inuit Ataqatigiit party also responded to the news that Obed had been returned to office.

“We in Inuit Ataqatigiit look forward to a strong cooperation across Inuit Nunaat,” said IA leader Sarah Olsvig.

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq praised Obed for his work over the last three years, which he said “has put the culture, challenges and priorities of Inuit on the national and international stages, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s “looking forward to building on the work we’ve done to improve the lives of Inuit.”

Numerous federal ministers, including Jane Philpott, Mélanie Joly and Jody Wilson-Raybold, as well as several MPs, also tweeted messages of congratulations to Obed.

The minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, Carolyn Bennett, vowed to work with Obed on “positive change in the lives of Inuit in Canada and to advance our mutual commitment to a renewed Inuit-Crown relationship based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership.”

“Together, we will continue to bring about the type of transformative change that we need to make a real difference for Inuit, for the benefit of all Canadians,” Bennett said in a release.

Andrew Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and official opposition leader in the House of Commons, also said he’s looking forward to working with Obed “on issues of importance to Inuit and Canada’s North.”

As for Obed, in his statement thanking his many supporters, he vowed to “to enhance and facilitate Inuit unity, to facilitate tangible steps toward Inuit self-determination, and to help chart a clear path for Canada in this time of reconciliation that recognizes the Inuit democracy and respects our rights in all the work that is to come.”