Researcher hopes Nunavut driftwood offers clues to changing Arctic climate

Driftwood analysis can reveal environmental changes

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Driftwood lies on the beach in Martensøya, Svalbard. For their study, researchers from Oxford University used driftwood to reconstruct Arctic sea ice extent and currents from 8,000 to 12,000 years ago. (PHOTO BY GEORGIA HOLE) Driftwood lies on the beach in Martensøya, Svalbard. For their study, researchers from Oxford University used driftwood to reconstruct Arctic sea ice extent and currents from 8,000 to 12,000 years ago. (PHOTO BY GEORGIA HOLE)

April 18, 2018 - 11:30 am

A British glaciologist plans to spend 10 days this September gathering driftwood from the coasts of Baffin Island and West Greenland.

That’s because where driftwood is found and how it got there, along with the type of wood, its size and thickness can tell us how the environment has changed in the past, said Julian Dowdeswell, the director of the Scott Polar Research Institute at the University of Cambridge, in a proposal now under review by the Nunavut Impact Review Board.

Large rivers in North America and Eurasia carry driftwood via currents across the northern oceans and then later lay the wood down on Arctic coastlines that are free of sea ice, Dowdeswell said.

While on a OneOcean cruise, Dowdeswell plans to sample driftwood at various stops by removing a piece of wood from the centre of exposed logs with a hand saw or chain saw.

Any cuttings or driftwood material would be removed and the site returned to its natural state, he told the NIRB.

“It is our intention to use hand saws in as many cases as possible, reserving the chain saw only where necessary and where it would have no impact on wildlife,” he said.

The pilot study will allow them to assess the feasibility of working with cruise ships for sampling driftwood in this manner, he said.

He hopes to analyze driftwood from Arctic coastlines to reconstruct ocean currents and changes in sea-ice extent.

The information could also reveal details about sea level changes.

“In addition, we expect to gain information on past climate during the life cycle of the tree itself by looking at its growth-ring characteristics,” he said.

So far most driftwood samples have come from East Greenland, Svalbard and northwest Iceland.

In 2013, at two sites in eastern Greenland and one in Norway’s Svalbard Islands, an international team of researchers collected 1,445 samples of driftwood, mainly conifers, with about half from a pine species only found in Siberia.

A little less than half of the samples came from cut logs, but most of the rest appeared to have fallen into rivers due to erosion, storms or flooding.

More recently, researchers from Oxford University collected all the driftwood data from previous studies that they could find as far back as the 1950s.

They mapped the distribution of 913 driftwood samples and compared this to known records. By doing this, they were about reconstruct a history of sea ice extent and ocean circulation across the Arctic Ocean between 8,000 to 12,000 years ago. These findings showed how changes in two main currents had a big impact on sea ice extent.

Inuit have traditionally used driftwood in various ways. In Greenland, they used it to craft three-dimensional maps of the coastline, and in the western Arctic, Inuit built large structures using sod and driftwood from the Mackenzie River.