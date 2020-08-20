Canada, Nunavut partner on South Baffin renewable energy projects

Feds give $18.3 million for projects in six communities

By Emma Tranter

Through an $18.3 million contribution, the federal government is partnering with the Government of Nunavut to develop renewable energy projects in the South Baffin region.

Dan Vandal, the federal northern affairs minister, and Premier Joe Savikataaq, who is also Nunavut’s environment minister, announced the funding in a news release issued this morning.

The project, called the South Baffin Energy Management Project, will receive the funding through the federal government’s Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

The Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund is a $1.4-billion federal fund that provides money to provinces and territories that have adopted the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. Nunavut is eligible to receive $31 million from the fund.

Nunavut’s Department of Community and Government Services will also contribute $8.6 million to the project.

“Over the lifetime of this project, the Government of Nunavut will see a cumulative reduction of about 24,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. That is equivalent to removing approximately 7,000 passenger cars off the road for one year,” the release said.

The project will “help improve energy efficiency and introduce renewable energy” in 45 buildings owned by the Government of Nunavut in Kimmirut, Kinngait, Igloolik, Pangnirtung, Sanirajak and Sanikiluaq.

“The whole point of the project is to address climate change. Climate change is the issue of our generation. We know that climate change is occurring … three times faster in the North than in the south,” Vandal told Nunatsiaq News.

The project is also expected to create 300 jobs and reduce the Government of Nunavut’s annual utility costs, the release said.

The majority of the projects started in August 2019 and are on track to be completed by 2022, Vandal said.

The projects include “the installation of solar panels, upgrading lighting to LED lights … applying mechanical and control system upgrades,” to buildings in the South Baffin region, Vandal said.

It will also see a territorially owned Government of Canada building in Iqaluit be retrofitted. Nine community buildings will also be outfitted with solar photovoltaic systems and one building will receive a solar hot water system.

Vandal said the Government of Nunavut will take the lead on “the implementation” of the projects.

“This is an excellent example of co-operation between the federal government and the Nunavut government. It’s going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and it’s going to create jobs and that’s what we need in this very, very difficult period of time we’re going through,” Vandal said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nunatsiaq News reached out to Community and Government Services for more information on each project but has not yet heard back.

NEMP South Baffin – Buildings List by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd