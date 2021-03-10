Nunavut Government seeks youth to help fight climate change

Secretariat to select nine youth for spot on committee

By Nunatsiaq News

The Government of Nunavut wants youth to help tackle climate change.

The Climate Change Secretariat created a youth committee to do that, and those chosen to join will be able to advise the territorial government on its climate-change policies, as well as raise awareness about climate change in their home communities. They’ll also get the chance to represent Nunavut youth at climate-change gatherings.

Members will be able to provide different insights on such climate issues and be a voice to use for all programs, policies, and activities.

The secretariat is calling on anyone aged 18 to 29 to apply. A total of nine people will be selected.

Members will be paid an honorarium and given recognition for their services on the committee. Those eligible can find an application on the Nunavut Climate Change Centre website or visit their local government liaison office.

The deadline is March 31.