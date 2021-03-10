Nunavut Government seeks youth to help fight climate change
Secretariat to select nine youth for spot on committee
The Government of Nunavut wants youth to help tackle climate change.
The Climate Change Secretariat created a youth committee to do that, and those chosen to join will be able to advise the territorial government on its climate-change policies, as well as raise awareness about climate change in their home communities. They’ll also get the chance to represent Nunavut youth at climate-change gatherings.
Members will be able to provide different insights on such climate issues and be a voice to use for all programs, policies, and activities.
The secretariat is calling on anyone aged 18 to 29 to apply. A total of nine people will be selected.
Members will be paid an honorarium and given recognition for their services on the committee. Those eligible can find an application on the Nunavut Climate Change Centre website or visit their local government liaison office.
The deadline is March 31.
Youth will advise on climate change policy… interesting. Will the government also be taking counsel from scientists?
Youth?
When I was growing up a Youth was considered to be between the ages of 12 and 18 years of age. The ages from 18 to 29 years old are grown adults. This is a major problem in all Inuit Communities and territories, naming grown adults as youths. No wonder there is a struggle and conflict in the Inuit communities today. Its time to start calling them grown adults instead of Youth. Waste of our Tax Paying Dollars again.
They should charge the honorariums to the Department of Human Resources because the only thing this committee will accomplish is padding the resumes of those that sit on it.
.
After being on this committee, these “youth” will be perfectly prepared to work for one of the pseudo-governmental associations that get paid buckets of money to sit in on a whole lot of meetings and attend a lot of conferences without actually doing anything.
.
A committee of 9 people under 30 to “advise the territorial government on its climate-change policies, as well as raise awareness about climate change in their home communities”. What a joke.