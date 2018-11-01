By any other name, the ujarak’s just as sweet
Nunavut MLA says "ujarak" a better term for cannabis than "surrarnaqtuq"
The officially imposed Inuit-language term for “cannabis” doesn’t match the language used by regular people, Amittuq MLA Joelie Kaernerk says, and he wants the Government of Nunavut to nip it in the bud.
The Inuit Uqausinginnik Taiguusiliuqtiit language authority recently decreed that “surrarnaqtuq,” or ᓱᕐᕋᖕᓇᖅᑐᖅ, should become the standard Inuit-language term for the substance known in English as “cannabis.”
But Kaernerk, who first raised the point this past June, doesn’t like that usage and says many others in Nunavut don’t like it either.
“Many regular residents don’t agree with that word,” he said.
That’s because “surrarnaqtuq” is a poor fit for a soft drug like cannabis, he said.
“It’s like saying, ‘using stronger drugs,’ for example, cocaine, crack, meth. These are the stronger drugs that my constituents understood with the terminology ‘surrangnaqtuq,’” he said.
Another complaint is that the terms the GN uses on the Inuit-language sections of its website are confusing and inconsistent.
To represent “cannabis,” the GN also uses the term “aangajaarnaqtuq,” he said.
“Looking at the Inuktitut website, it’s going all over the place from ‘aangajaarnaqtuq’ to ‘surrangnaqtuq’ and these little things,” Kaernerk said.
A quick check of the cannabis section on the Finance Department’s website reveals that in eastern syllabics, the GN uses ᐋᖓᔮᕐᓇᖅᑐᖅ (same as aangajaarnaqtuq in Roman orthography) in addition to “surrangnaqtuq,” and in Inuinnaqtun, the term “aangayaarnaqtuq.”
“Now, as a regular Inuk, I have never used the internet to visit that website and it was only today that I looked it up and they were using terms such as ‘aangajaarnaqtuq’ and within our legislation put forward in the spring session, the Inuit Language Authority recommended the term ‘surrarngnaqtuq,’” Kaernerk said.
The best word, he said, is “ujarak,” or ᐅᔭᕋᒃ, a term in use for many years.
“Ujarak” literally means rock or stone, and appears to be a form of cross-cultural wordplay for that which gets you stoned.
“My question is: will the minister start using this term “ujarak” rather than these other Inuit terminologies when it comes to cannabis?” he said.
Finance Minister George Hickes, whose department is in charge of the Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission, said he will consult the IUT.
“My officials are listening right now and, in their dialogue with the language authority, they will bring forward your concerns, and I look forward to bringing more information back to the member after those discussions have taken place,” Hickes said.
The unedited Nunavut Hansard for Oct. 30 also reflects a lack of consensus on standard usage. There, ujarak is spelled as “ujaraq” and surrangnaqtuq is spelled “surrarngnaqtuq.”
Thank God the regular Inuk’s are talking about something important as opposed to the irregular Inuks who are only discussing trivial things
Contrived names for new things are pointless and a waste of time, no one is going to call it ujarak. Get real.
surrangnaqtuq is good, very big time surraq people who takes it
My question is… why are tomatoes clasified as a vegetable and not a fruit? while watermelons are are clasified as fruit and not vegitables?
c’mon! there are more pressing issues than cannabis terminology.
#4 tomatoes are classified scientifically as a fruit ... but I totally get your point.
So this is what it’s come down to, elected officials arguing about the translation term for Cannabis? Let’s get real. Isnt there something more of a concern for this individual then Surranngaqtuq?
Surrangnaqtuq is actually a accurate translation. I don’t know what his issue is with this. The folks who translated these terms -words into Eskimotitut actually did a great job. What the mla is suggesting is the term ujaraq be used instead…the term ujaraq is more of a slang than surrangnaqtuq. The drug users themselves are more than welcome to use ujaraq. For those of us who know the true effects of what it can do to the user, family and relatives. Surrangnaqtuq is a perfect translation.
Lets all just call it kaanabus, you can easily write that in inuktitut too. By the way we call it ujaraq in the Hudson bay region of nunavik
I vote Ujaraq
Never herd of Surangnatuq. here in Nunavik ,we call it ujaraq
I use cannabis daily and no I’m not unemployed or abuse it it’s a good alternative to alcohol I’d rather smoke a gram of weed then drink a six pack if u can’t smoke and do what u gotta do that’s on u there’s lots of pot heads who are very good ppl some think it’s bad but it’s ok if u use it right just cause we smoke don’t make us bad person just like some ppl who got To church don’t make u a good person too
But that’s just it #2 (Get real)... no one is calling it surangnaqtuq which is a contrived name of the Inuit Uqausinginnik Taiguusiliuqtiit… since I’ve been a child everyone’s already been calling it “ujarak”... so why change it?
Good stuff Joelie - keep fighting those bureacrats and bring them to our reality
Surarnaqtuq is a word that makes potheads feel less human.
Were all human. Do you want our government looking down upon its people by using words like surarnaqtuq?
I would love to call the government “Ihumairutinnaqtuq” because it drives people crazy, but is it a good atranslation? Didn’t think so.
Just call it uyarak.
What are you going to call all the real drugs? Such as cocaine, heroin, and meth?
It is clear the GN did not want cannibis to be legalized so they’re only hope is to look down upon those who use it.
GROW THE FUCK UP
I agree, ujarak is only a slang word. ie, The legal term is cannabis for government purposes, but people use the slang marijuana. Fair is fair. We should have an official term in Inuktitut as well, as do the English governments for the word cannabis - it won’t change the slang use.
By the way, ujarak means rock. Nobody knows where the slang word originated from. It could have meant cocaine rock for all I know.
There could have been other options considered than surranngnaqtuq.
What ever happened to miluchii or milussii?
ive lived in kivviliq and baffin and i do have dialect issues but i would just call it Malluttchhi ,, or Millutchhi ,, nts ,,
#12 No one calls it “cannabis” or “mariajuana “in english either. But those words are most correct. They call it pot, weed, etc. Same goes with liquor. No one says “I’m going to purchase some liquor.” They say “booze” or other slang. “Surrangnaqtuq” is more grown up and accurate, language-wise. No one is telling you not to say “urarak.”
Watermelons are vegetables?
elders call it supurturluti (ugly, stinky smell or useless mind) haha uyara is a rock.
Seems to be about as important of an issue to the business of running a government as giving happy birthday greetings in the house to your grandmother. Pathetic
Just call it hilok!