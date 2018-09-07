DEA group opposes new Nunavut education proposals
“The government is making us into complainers”
The Coalition of Nunavut District Education Authorities says it will likely reject the Government of Nunavut’s recently released Education Act amendment proposals.
The coalition said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 6, that it was “completely taken by surprise” by Education Minister David Joanasie’s announcement this past Tuesday, when Joanasie said his department would launch an eight-week consultation tour of Nunavut communities.
“For months, the CNDEA has attempted without success to meet with his department on the structure, timing and a better method for a collaborative approach to amend the Education Act,” the news release said.
The current version of the Education Act, passed in 2008, states that the GN must create a fully bilingual Inuktut-English school system by 2019-20, with Inuktut as a language of instruction from kindergarten to Grade 12. In 2013, it became clear that the GN had no hope of meeting that goal, due to a shortage of Inuktut teachers.
Last year’s legislation, called Bill 37, was intended to amend the Education Act and Inuit Language Protection Act to reflect that situation.
Following extensive consultations in 2016, it received first reading in March 2017, but in May 2017, regular MLAs refused to send it to committee of the whole for debate and it later died on the order paper.
The upcoming Department of Education discussions are set to begin Sept. 17 in Rankin Inlet and finish Nov. 27 in Iqaluit.
They’ll focus on educational approaches, the responsibilities of district education authorities and a timetable for introducing the Inuit language as a language of instruction.
The GN’s proposals released on Tuesday, intended to be a starting point for the public discussions, are similar to those contained in the bill that died last year.
The coalition, which for years has sought more power for DEAs, said they don’t like those proposals.
“We are not enthusiastic about revisiting Bill 37. Too much time has been spent trying to centralize authorities. We need to focus our resources on children, language and learning—and stop trying to impose on communities,” said Jedidah Merkosak, the coalition’s chairperson.
The Department of Education had sent a letter to the coalition during the summer, at a time when DEAs do not typically meet, the coalition said.
“The coalition had expressed concerns about the poor timing of the consultations over the summer and what appears to continue roll backs of DEA authorities and reduced commitments to Inuktitut language education,” Merkosak said.
Merkosak says this is not an effective way to consult with communities, but that the coalition would be happy to work with the government based on its Turaaqtavut mandate.
“The government is making us into complainers by constantly trying to consult with us on proposals they clearly know we object to,” Merkosak said.
The GN is way too incompetent to follow through with any act. Time and time again they have shown us this and it is not changing.
For more than a decade the GN could of set this up where priorities to NTEP were in place to build the capacity of Inuit teachers, standardize Inuktitut, finish a Inuktut curriculum for schools to use. Teaching resources.
Instead we have what we have today.
“the coalition would be happy to work with the government based on its Turaaqtavut mandate.”
Right. More platitudinous fluff is exactly what we need.
The future is a dim wit, Nunavut. You’re it.
Quote from #1: “For more than a decade the GN could of set this up where priorities to NTEP were in place to build the capacity of Inuit teachers, standardize Inuktitut, finish a Inuktut curriculum for schools to use.”
1.GN put more money into NTEP and added more community based NTEP programs. These new NTEP training courses never attracted enough people. The average size of an NTEP intake is 15 people. Most of these courses could not attract more than six or seven people.
Most of those dropped out and most of the grads quit because they were not qualified or they wanted easier do-nothing jobs in the government.
FACT: Teaching is hard and requires long hours of extracurricular volunteer work on weekends and evenings. Very few Inuit want to become teachers.
How can you blame the GN for that?
2. The GN has pushed standardization for years and years. It’s the people in the communities who do not want standardization of language, because they do not want to lose their little dialects.
FACT: It’s the people in the communities who are stopping standardization.
3. There is lots of Inuktut “curriculum” for every grade. Stop lying about this. The problem is untrained teachers who do not know how to follow the curriculum guidelines and the materials availalble in every school.
FACT: It’s the untrained NTEP teachers who do not know how to use the existing resources.
I agree and disagree with you #3, especially your 3rd statement.
I can say when I was in high school 5 years ago our whole inuktituk class passed mandatorily due to the lack of inuktituk teachers. During our classes we were always either watching movies or doing crosswords. We learned nothing for that year in inuktituk class and previous years too. Yes there are inuktuk curriculums in every school but the DEA will not commit unless we push them to, else we’ll have to wait another ten years with empty promises from our government
Why were Inuit language and education rights not included in the Nunavut Agreement?
Who made the decision not to include language and education rights in the Agreement?
It seems to be a pretty huge oversight, because it means that the Nunavut Government can change the territory’s language legislation at will.
Meanwhile, outside the insular Nunabubble, elementary school kids are learning code.
I bet our MLA’s don’t even know what that means, eh?
#4, A very true statement, me and my friends had an education that
was very lacking in Inuktitut, because of the pathetic Inuktitut language
teachers
I think we have left it too late, for too long
#5
I have wondered that also, and look at the way it is now ! ,
#3 so what you are saying is that the GN is not the problem and everything that is wrong with the education system is the people fault?
Sorry I stand by my comment and the GN needs to do a much better job and correct itself and make the improvements.
Also there is no Inuktitut curriculum in place, every school for themselves, there are some guidelines for some things but again no curriculum!
Now imagine English, math or science not having the same standards with no curriculum. I bet you would have a different tone.
I wonder how it works in our neighbors to the east? Seems to work great over there but we can’t make it work over here. What is the difference?
Bring the teacher program to the community, even if it’s a small community for two years.
After graduation , have the teacher students move to another community to be exposed to working with other children and families other then their own.
The CNDEA has always been more about complaining than contributing; most DEA’s do not have the capability to meet their mandates under the current act and many don’t really want all of the responsibilities; they need less and need to lead in the community more…for example- get the kids to school everyday. Nunavut cannot handle community by community decision making on such an important topic. Education, particularly Inuktut must be standardized…. don’t wait any longer.
Why not stop this nonsense about language madatory? It should be up to the parents and grandparents to teach the language. Just encouraging parental figures not to be involved in a childs education. Make our language mandetory in elementary. Let high school students focus on graduating on an actual/meaningful diploma that will be recognized all over Canada. Quit having multiple grade levels just so kids can be in the same class as there age level. The latter makes it possible for most to stick together until high school and hardly ever focus on schoolwork. Once they get to HS they have no clue what to do, then drop out or find a way to get expelled.