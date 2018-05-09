NEWS: Nunavut

Death of Nunavut woman part of a murder-suicide, police report

Clyde River woman, 22, found dead at Iqaluit's patient boarding home

A Nunavut RCMP truck is parked outside the Tammaativvik boarding home in Iqaluit May 8, where a 22-year-old woman from Clyde River died by homicide on May 6. Her male domestic partner, 31, was also found dead. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

May 09, 2018 - 7:30 am

Following what they call a “comprehensive investigation” by their major crimes unit, the Nunavut RCMP has concluded that the May 6 death of a 22-year-old Clyde River woman at the Tammaativvik patient boarding home in Iqaluit was part of a murder-suicide.

The Nunavut RCMP had been investigating the suspicious death of the woman, who had been found this past Sunday, showing no vital signs, at Tammaativvik.

Police said yesterday the woman is a homicide victim.

Her domestic partner, a 31-year-old man, was also found dead. Police did not specify where they found the man’s body, but said they are not looking for any other suspects, which implies the man died by suicide.

Tammaativvik is a boarding home, operated under a Government of Nunavut contract with funding from the federal Health Department’s First Nations and Inuit health branch, for people in the Qikiqtani region who visit Iqaluit for medical appointments.

The Nunavut’s coroner’s office continues to investigate the deaths and has ordered autopsies.

Grief counsellors have been made available through the Nunavut crisis response and trauma teams, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time,” police said in a May 8 release.