NEWS: Iqaluit

Police investigate woman’s death at Iqaluit patient boarding home

RCMP major crimes unit is looking into May 6 death

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Police say they're investigating the suspicious May 6 death of a woman at Iqaluit's Tammaativvik boarding home. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

May 07, 2018 - 2:00 pm

Police in Iqaluit are investigating the suspicious weekend death of a woman at the city’s patient boarding home.

The Iqaluit RCMP said today that they plan to look into the May 6 death of a woman who was “located” at the Tammaativvik boarding home, the facility that houses patients from around the Baffin region who are in Iqaluit for medical appointments.

It’s not clear if the woman was staying at the centre.

The RCMP’s Nunavut major crimes unit is on scene and leading the investigation, police said in a May 7 release.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and would not provide any other details.