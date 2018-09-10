Nunavut seeks comments on Iqaluit’s beer and wine store
Government hopes “to reduce binge-drinking, combat bootlegging, and encourage responsible alcohol use”
The Government of Nunavut wants to hear your views on Iqaluit’s beer and wine store.
In time for the one-year anniversary of the store, the GN announced on Wednesday, Sept. 5 that it’s looking for feedback from Nunavummiut on the pilot project’s impact on the community.
Up until Sept. 28, anyone living in Nunavut over the age of 19 can share comments through an online survey, or on paper, in person at the Iqaluit beer and wine store, according to a news release.
This announcement comes a week after the purchase limits at the store were changed to be more flexible than they had been previously. Each person used to only be able to buy 12 cans or bottles of beer and two bottles of wine per day.
Now, each customer is allowed to choose between any of these options:
• 24 cans or bottles of beer and zero bottles of wine
• 18 cans or bottles of beer and one bottle of wine
• 12 cans or bottles of beer and two bottles of wine
• six cans or bottles of beer and three bottles of wine
• zero cans or bottles of beer and four bottles of wine
This survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to fill out.
The government’s news release says it is looking for opinions from Nunavummiut over the age of 19, although the survey asks a few times if the respondent is over the age of 16.
Subjects include shopping patterns, drinking patterns, social impacts, the opening hours and feedback on the product selection.
The Government of Nunavut says all survey answers are kept confidential.
“The GN hopes to reduce binge-drinking, combat bootlegging, and encourage responsible alcohol use in Iqaluit, by offering alcoholic beverages with a lower alcohol-content, like beer and wine, at the store,” the news release states.
(8) Comments:
For the long line up…if i’m an elder.. can i cut in ? to the front ?
Just took the survey. You have to be 16yrs old to fill it out.
The new options are too much. There is no need to drink more than 12 cans of beer in 1 day, or to drink more than 2 bottles of wine. Put them back down. Iqaluit had its worst public drunkenness over the weekend.
Since , they opened a beer store in this town , i no longer order booze from out of town.
So under the current system, I have to:
•Leave work and travel to the liquor department’s office
•Take up the time of a GN employee to purchase a permit
•Waste time coordinating the purchase of alcohol from a southern city
•Send money out of Nunavut to a southern alcohol retailer
•Give money to an airline to ship the alcohol to Nunavut
•Waste time checking with the cargo office to see if the alcohol has arrived
•Waste time traveling to the cargo office to pick up the alcohol
•Incur the risk of damage, loss, and delay re: air cargo
In the end, I more or less get what I want (i.e. alcohol) but have to waste time, money, am subject to increased risk of delay and loss, and spend money outside of Nunavut. This system is ridiculous.
Can’t have anything nice in this city. Too many losers ruining it for everyone else. I’m talking about the losers that walk down the street drinking their beer, clutching onto their bags. Pathetic. It’s the rcmp’s responsibility to be patrolling the streets and do something about those a-holes. Stop blaming the beer and wine store for these uneducated idiots making shitty decisions.
#2 Observer, that’s a pretty narrow view of how people shop.
What about if I’m buying beer/wine for myself and my wife?
What about if I like red wine and the wife likes white wine, and we’re having friends over who only drink beer?
What if I don’t want to go to the beer & wine store every day?
Maybe our family is going fishing and camping for a week, should I have to plan a week ahead and go to the beer and wine store every day to get enough beer for a week’s worth of fishing?
Fishing is hard work and you have to make sure to keep hydrated!
There is a very good reason to drink more than 12 beer in a day, it’s called living in Iqaluit.
#4 You’re right, the whole system is too stupid for words. But hey, it’s a “Made in Nunavut” solution, did you expect it to make sense?
RCMP says that they did not find any increase in crime rate after the stores open in Iqaluit ??? so they are holding tight to there positions and earn northern allowance by saying no crime to please the politicians. no watch dogs anymore. enjoy your drunks on streets.