Boss of Inuit association’s business arm faces assault allegations

Plea adjourned, Nunavut Justice of the Peace says Harry Flaherty’s file is dragging on



QC president Harry Flaherty is facing an assault charge. He was set to enter a plea today but will now appear on Oct. 25. (FILE PHOTO)

October 11, 2018 - 2:35 pm

Qikiqtaaluk Corp.‘s president, Harry Flaherty, was set to enter a plea on Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Justice of the Peace court in Iqaluit for one count of assault, but his court date is now rescheduled to Oct. 25.

That’s after Flaherty’s lawyer asked for a two-week delay on the matter, so that the defence and Crown could conclude ongoing discussions.

Flaherty, 59, is accused of assaulting a woman on July 8.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Murdoch-Flowers granted the date change but said that he has already seen the file “several times.”

“This is the fourth time the matter has been in court,” Murdoch-Flowers said.

Those times were Aug. 16, Sept. 6, Sept. 27 and today’s date, he said.

“This matter is dragging on,” he said, and asked that the new date be met.

The Crown lawyer disagreed with the delay, saying, “I don’t believe there is anything further to discuss.”

Flaherty was not present in court.

Flaherty has been president of the Qikiqtaaluk Corp., the business arm of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, for nine years. Earlier this year, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business gave him an lifetime achievement award.