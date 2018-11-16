NEWS: Nunavut

Iqaluit arson suspect remains in custody following latest court appearance

Teen faces arson and mischief charges in connection to Nov. 8 fires



An Iqaluit youth identified as M.T. was charged last week with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of public mischief in connection to a series of fires set around the community, including the major blaze at Northmart. (FILE PHOTO) An Iqaluit youth identified as M.T. was charged last week with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of public mischief in connection to a series of fires set around the community, including the major blaze at Northmart. (FILE PHOTO)

November 16, 2018 - 10:30 am

An Iqaluit teenager charged in connection to a string of fires lit around the city last week faces a previous arson charge from an incident just a month before the Northmart fire.

The youth, identified as M.T., was charged last week with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of public mischief. M.T. remains in custody following a Nov. 13 court appearance, said Crown prosecutor Benjamin Flight.

Starting late on Nov. 7 and through the early morning of Nov. 8, Iqaluit firefighters responded to a series of fires throughout the city: three set in vehicles, one rubbish fire beside a vacant home and a fire set in the loading dock of the Northmart warehouse, which completely destroyed that building and damaged the adjacent store.

Lawyers for M.T., who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, did not seek interim release for the young person during a Nov. 13 hearing.

The youth also faces a list of other charges under the Criminal Code, including assault, assault on a police officer, criminal harassment and a separate count of arson, all stemming from a Sept. 30 incident.

The youth’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

The most severe of the five fires on Nov. 8 was at Northmart, which lost all its warehoused items and newly delivered sealift stock for the year.

The adjacent store sustained major water and smoke damage, which contaminated much of its stock. But store management is aiming to have the store re-open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Following the series of fires, police initially arrested two youth, and then released one. Iqaluit RCMP said it is still seeking the public’s help in what is an ongoing investigation.