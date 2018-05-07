Convicted Iqaluit drug dealer wants to serve prison time in Manitoba
William Allen Pierce awaits sentencing while held in isolation at BCC
Lawyers are suggesting a jail sentence of between two and a half to three and a half years for an Iqaluit man who pleaded guilty last March to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
William Allan Pierce was arrested and charged in August 2016 after police to seized almost a pound of cocaine from his Iqaluit home, along with marijuana, ecstasy, an unlicensed gun and $9,000 in cash.
Earlier this year, Pierce pleaded guilty to one count of drug trafficking and another count of possession of over $5,000 in proceeds gained from criminal activity, while five other trafficking-related charges were stayed.
Pierce appeared at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Friday, May 4 for a sentencing hearing. The 29-year-old, who has been out on bail conditions since 2016, surrendered himself back into custody last month after returning to Nunavut from a family to Manitoba.
Crown lawyer Marian Bryant said a cocaine possession and trafficking charge could result in a sentence of life in prison, though she acknowledged that Pierce has no previous criminal record and has made efforts to upgrade his education since his arrest.
But Bryant also referred to Pierce’s time working as a guard at Baffin Correctional Centre prior to his arrest, saying the accused was well aware of the consequences of drug dealing.
“His moral blameworthiness in this case is high,” Bryant told the court.
She suggested Pierce serve a 36-month sentence for the trafficking conviction and an additional six months for the second conviction.
Pierce’s defence lawyer, Sara Siebert, made a similar sentencing recommendation: two and half to three years in prison.
But Siebert requested that Pierce be transferred to a detention centre in his home province of Manitoba, where he would be closer to his family and his six-year-old daughter.
Seibert described Pierce as a troubled young man who struggled with depression from a young age and turned to alcohol and drugs to self-medicate.
Pierce started working for the Northern Store in Manitoba in his early twenties, eventually getting transferred to stores in Ontario and then Iqaluit, Seibert told the court.
Pierce and his partner had a baby in 2012, but he lost his job the following year due to heavy substance abuse. He worked for a time at the Baffin Correctional Centre but was fired for showing up late and missing shifts.
By 2015, Pierce had started using and dealing cocaine. Siebert described his August 2016 arrest as “a wake-up call.”
She said her client has been sober since then. He’s attended job training and was permitted by the court to leave Nunavut to visit his family in Manitoba earlier this year, where Pierce worked for a time at a retail store.
“That’s to his credit and speaks to his rehabilitative prospects,” Siebert said.
Since returning to Iqaluit from Manitoba last month, Pierce surrendered himself back into custody and is being held in isolation at BCC, due to safety concerns related to his previous work experience there.
At the request of Pierce’s defence lawyer, Justice Bonnie Tulloch recommended Pierce be transferred to another facility while he awaits sentencing.
Tulloch will give her decision on June 25. If Pierce’s transfer is approved, he’ll take part in his sentencing hearing by phone.
(8) Comments:
Why is it that criminals always lay on a sob story about how their past made them commit a contemporary crime and then prosecutors buy that nonsense and let them off easily? If someone commits a crime it’s because they chose that route to follow st that moment. It’s not because their mother spanked them in the fourth grade and the neighbor kids witnessed it.
I wonder how many unsuspecting lives he had impacted thru his cocaine and strong drugs, let alone their loved ones!
By all means, GO! don’t ever come back!
Here we go again.
The Criminal Justice System will once again listen to the criminals instead of the criminals listening to the judge.
Oh, pour me a river.
Stop whining and sobbing.
Look at the destruction (domestic violence, violence, suicides, murders, dysfunctional)you have caused within the community you were living in William Allen Pierce. If I were the judge and the Crown Prosecutor,I would have asked for a 10 year prison sentence. Your sob story of wanting to complete your time in Manitoba shows that you a WUSSY. Stop whining and complaining and do your time where the judge feels fit to send you. Be a Grown up. Do not drop your bar of soap. And hope that you will not come in contact with any Inuit you sold drugs to. Karma Is a B!tch!!!! Live up to it….
Ecstasy kills people and he knew it, a gun found meant he was going to use it if he had to? weed for petty cash, many northerners serve time down south without seeing their family for years in some cases. He sounds like a mindless idiot who put many lives at risk for…dangerous idiot should turn to…
Flip him and put him on probabtion. My taxes can be put to something more productive than feeding criminals in jail just to satiate the sadists posting above me.
Of course criminals tell sob stories, that is how they get away with it!!
It is our own fault for electing DO GOODERS and all the interfering
BLEEDING HEARTS.
As a result the criminals get justice and the innocent are pushed to
one side
So let the DO GOODERS fix it.
#5 I don’t agree completely with your statement but I do agree that the other posters are being ridiculous. If people will buy it, then others will sell it.
This is a public health (addictions) issue. I find it troubling that people think the way we handle drug related crimes actually works. If that were the case then there would already be no more criminals selling illegal drugs.
All I see is someone who’s life is getting ruined, and we get another resident in an already over-crowded and underfunded prison, and nothing changes.
I agree pretty much with #5 and #7.
These kinky sado-masochist types like #1 and $3 who get a charge from watching people being tortured and subjected to extreme suffering in prison have nothing useful to offer. It makes me wonder if they are actually using this to fantasize about their own repressed urges to engage in bondage and domination.
This man sold drugs because other people in Iqaluit, many of them, want drugs and are willing to pay. These drug users are not “unsuspecting” victims. They know exactly what they are buying and what it does. Some of them probably have unhealthy dependencies and addictions. Some may be just thrill seekers.
Whatever. It’s a waste of time and money to put this man in prison for more than a few weeks. Let him go to treatment, deal with his problems and try to find another way to make a living.