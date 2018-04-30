NEWS: Nunavut

Inuit arts body creates award dedicated to Kenojuak Ashevak

Established Inuit artists can apply for $10,000 award between now and May 21

Kenojuak Ashevak's The Enchanted Owl. The Inuit Art Foundation is offering a new memorial arts award in Ashevak's name, to be handed out for the first time this year. (FILE IMAGE) Kenojuak Ashevak's The Enchanted Owl. The Inuit Art Foundation is offering a new memorial arts award in Ashevak's name, to be handed out for the first time this year. (FILE IMAGE)

April 30, 2018 - 11:30 am

The Inuit Art Foundation has just opened the nomination and application process for the first Kenojuak Ashevak Memorial Award.

Ashevak grew to become one of the North’s most acclaimed artists, with her colourful and expressive prints of birds and wildlife, like the Enchanted Owl. She died in 2013 at the age of 85.

The award was established in 2014to honour her creative work, and has now raised $10,000. That will be handed out for the first time in 2018 to an established Inuit artist to expand their body of work over a two-year period.

The funds were contributed by donors to the foundation.

The award winner can either use the funds to attend a residency or complete a self-directed project with an organization or professional artist.

Professional artists can nominate a candidate; artists are also able to self-nominate.

Following the May 21 application deadline, the Inuit Art Foundation will invite an outside jury of artists, curators and gallerists to select a winner.

The recipient will be announced in mid-June.

Visit the Inuit Art Foundation’s website for more information or to apply.