Kugluktuk’s MLA prods premier about proposed elder-care facility
“I have yet to receive a response"
Kugluktuk MLA Mila Kamingoak is not ready to abandon her community’s aim to build a long-term care facility for elders.
Nor is she overlooking the lack of response to a letter that she gave Nunavut’s premier, Paul Quassa, last April.
Kamingoak learned during this sitting of the legislature that the Government of Nunavut plans to issue a request for proposals for building and running facilities that would provide care to the territory’s growing number of elders.
For now, many of these elders, especially those who are bedridden or who suffer from serious conditions like dementia, end up in Ottawa when they need a high level of continuous care.
The new call for proposals means the GN won’t consider the hamlet’s existing proposal for its long-term care project, Nunavut Health Minister Pat Angnakak said last week in legislature.
On Tuesday, May 29, Kamingoak rose again in the legislature to deliver a member’s statement about the GN’s decision not to support Kugluktuk’s proposal.
“I rise today to express my frustration at the lack of initiative on the part of our government to support a homegrown solution to a very real and urgent issue faced by the residents and community of Kugluktuk,” she said.
It is frustrating “when on the one hand, our government urges Nunavummiut to learn to be self-sufficient and to work together to find our own solutions, but on the other hand will not commit to providing the necessary support,” Kamingoak said.
Later the MLA directed questions to the premier, who is also the minister responsible for seniors in Nunavut.
Kamingoak said she sent a letter to Quassa in early April to ask for his support for the Hamlet of Kugluktuk’s proposal to build its continuing long-term care facility.
“I have yet to receive a response,” she said. “Can the minister confirm whether he received my letter and, if so, when he plans to respond?”
Quassa said he didn’t “exactly remember the letter, if I have seen the letter or not. “
“I don’t think I have seen it. I have not seen the letter. I don’t remember how I received it,” he said.
Kamingoak later tabled a copy of the letter in the legislature.
Correspondence to Preimer Quassa Regarding Kugluktuk's Plan for an Elders' Care Facility by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(9) Comments:
We should begin to train Inuit to work in this proposed long term care facility and be prepared for the day they are looking for employees. Many if not all are unilingual elders so Inuktitut speaking staff are a must for success
Quassa quassa quassa. Can’t remember maybe shouldn’t be in office. Although an elders center would be very expensive to run on such a small hamlet…not a very good government business decision. Only way it may work if there was one for kitikmeot, kivalliq, Baffin and Iqaluit…still very expensive to run and it’s hard enough to staff the healTh centres and hospitals….
The reason the GN did this is plain n simple, they did not think of rhis project first. The GN doesn’t want to play second fiddle.
It’s pretty much the same thing about the Grays Bay Project. Some people were getting jealous about the Kitikmeot being smarter then the GN.
Kamingoak is bang on. The government likes to talk about its principles and values, but what is it doing to implement positive changes that align to those values?
Nothing.
But that party is Ottawa, that was good. And that limo… wish that could happen every day.
#2. Kugluktuk is around the same size as Igloolik, Quassa’s home town.
In Igloolik, the GN has been operating the Continuing Care Facility for several years, and has shouldered 100% of the costs.
Kugluktuk is closer to a general hospital than Igloolik, and according to the Nunavut Food Price survey, Kitikmeot prices are 6% less than the Baffin.
Kitikmeot contractors even have to go to Igloolik to fix up the Continuing Care Facility, since there is no local capacity.
To top it all off, Kugluktuk is willing to build the facility, which would free up GN capital.
Cost and remoteness do not seem to be factors in the GN decision to refuse the Kugluktuk proposal.
GN has been quite willing to spend 100% of the costs, in a more expensive community that has less capacity than Kugluktuk, to care for Elders.
The main difference is Igloolik has had a long time cabinet member turned Premier.
Wowsers…it’s going to be like pulling teeth to get approved with all this overspending scandal…has kugluktuk considered trying to on an elder facility as a co op…a lot of smaller canadian communities take this approach but there requires to be territorial funding to offset the cost. Elders choosing to live there relinquish their full old ag and cpp to the center and the territory would need to top up for the total cost of having an elder reside there
#5
Seems about right since the baffin needs to send there mechanics to Kugluktuk to fix trucks..
Minister Pat is Health Minister and she was working on a long term care facility for Iqaluit in the previous government. Without a doubt, she will bring the care facility in Iqaluit.
You are good Mila, keeping working hard to bring it to your home community. The facility deserves to be there. Kugluktukmiut, keep writing letters to the GN to support the long term care facility in Kugluktuk, keep up the good job Mila.
#7 Since when did a mechanic come from Baffin to fix Kugluktuk trucks? Thats a load of bull. There is local Inuit mechanic here at the Hamlet! and another private mechanic in the community to! But keep thinking how good Baffin is…... Kugluktuk has great people great skills, and could easily run a regional centre, but we prob won’t get the chance because we are not the centre of the world like Iqaluit is….......