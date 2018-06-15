NEWS: Nunavik

Kuujjuaq man faces first-degree murder charge in woman’s death

Randy Koneak, 20, to appear in court June 21

Chloé Labrie, 28, was killled in her Kuujjuaq home early June 12. A 20-year-old local man has now been charged with her first degree murder. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GREGOIRE & DESROCHERS) Chloé Labrie, 28, was killled in her Kuujjuaq home early June 12. A 20-year-old local man has now been charged with her first degree murder. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GREGOIRE & DESROCHERS)

June 15, 2018 - 3:05 pm

A 20-year-old Kuujjuaq man faces a charge of first-degree murder in the June 12 death of a 28-year-old woman.

Randy Koneak was arrested June 13 and formally charged June 14 with the death of Chloé Labrie. He remains in detention in Amos.

The death of Labrie, a medical technician at Kuujjuaq’s Tulattavik hospital, has sent shock waves through Nunavik’s largest community, although the arrest of her accused killer quells at least some fear for public safety.

Police responded to a call at a home in the community of about 2,400 in the early hours of June 12, where they discovered Labrie’s body.

Police said at the time the woman had marks of violence on her, but would not provide any other details about how she died.

Sources in the community say Labrie was the victim of a break-in to her home, an attempted sexual assault and a fatal gunshot wound.

The accused killer, Koneak, has a lengthy adult criminal record. In early 2017, he faced charges related to another break-in, a vehicle theft, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest—among other charges.

Koneak was sentenced in April 2017 to 18 months’ detention, from which he was released early under probation, which prevented him from owning weapons.

Koneak is now scheduled to appear in court in Amos next on June 21.

The family of Labrie has arranged a funeral service for the woman in her hometown of Victoriaville set for June 18.

Labrie’s employer, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services, sent out a press release on June 14 thanking both the Kativik Regional Police Force and the Sûreté du Québec provincial police for their efforts in investigating the woman’s death.

“The police forces immediately deployed additional resources to enhance the safety of the residents of Kuujjuaq, and informed [our] senior management,” the health board said.

“Despite the harsh circumstances, employees were able to find the resources to maintain the quality services they provide day after day to the people of Kuujjuaq and Nunavik.”

“All Kuujjuamiut are affected by this sad tragedy,” said Kuujjuaq mayor Tunu Napartuk in the same release, offering his condolences to Labrie’s family.

-With files from Courtney Edgar and Sarah Rogers.