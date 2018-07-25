Newly deployed satellite to bring higher internet speeds to Nunavut
“It’s a significant increase to what’s available on the market today"
The launch of a new satellite this week will bring higher speed broadband connection for some internet users in Nunavut.
Telesat’s new Telstar 19 VANTAGE high-throughput satellite was deployed July 22 aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Florida.
The Ottawa-based satellite operator has a long-term contract with Northwestel for use of its satellite capacity in each of Nunavut’s 25 communities—all of which will benefit from the improved broadband in the months to come.
In Nunavut, increased bandwidth capacity stems from the roughly $50 million the federal government invested last fall into improving high-speed internet across the territory, from its Connect to Innovate program.
“This is a key milestone in that project,” said Northwestel spokesperson Andrew Anderson of Telesat’s new satellite launch.
“This is a Ka-band satellite that will deliver faster speeds to all 25 communities.”
There’s still some ground work and testing that needs to happen first, he said.
But by the fall, Northwestel plans to launch new high-speed packages to four communities—Arviat, Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Iqaluit—offering increased speeds of up to 15 megabits per second and monthly data usage of up to 100 gigabytes.
The territory’s other 21 communities will see those same speeds offered by the end of 2019.
Currently, Northwestel’s highest-speed package available offers about five-megabits-per-second speeds, though those speeds are lower in some smaller communities.
“It’s a significant increase to what’s available on the market today,” Anderson said.
At the same time, Northwestel is working alongside Bell Mobility to expand its wireless 4G service or LTE to all 25 communities by the end of next year.
Currently, nine Nunavut communities are supposed to already have access to Bell’s LTE network, a standard for high-speed communication on mobile devices.
(15) Comments:
I have a gut feeling that the 100GB 15Mbps package will be $300/month or more. Guess we will find out in the fall
You pay for 5 mbps but are lucky to get 1 mbps on any given day. The usage tracker doesn’t track what you use during your billing period but a calendar month and even when your modem is disconnected you still manage to get tracked usage. Bell, Northwestel or any other subsidiary is a scam.
High speed internet would be great for Nunavut but Northwestel already took 50 million to do this and I bet there fees to access it will be scary expensive. They care little about there customers only care about their bottom line.
#1, It’ll be definitely worth it.
i don’t mind paying that at all for those speeds coming up.
it’ll be a luxury item for those who can really afford it.
I am getting better the 15mbps and 100gb usage now from Explornet now, for like $100 a month. With no must have landline and only $2 a gig in overage. Try to compare to that Northwestel.
The current top level residential plan on NWTel in Iqaluit is 5 Megabit with 60 GB of data usage. The plan that was announced at last year’s tradeshow was up to 15 Megabit with 100 GB of data usage. So triple the speed but less than double the bandwidth. That means customers will likely consume their data even faster than they are now. Combine that with NWTel’s notoriously inaccurate data usage accounting and we’ve got a potential formula for some pretty frustrated customers.
I’m happy for everyone revelling in the new XPlornet bandwidth but I worry that XPlornet, as they have done on their last 2 satellite offerings, will vastly oversell the available bandwidth and drive the service quality down.
Personally I am going to wait 6 months to see how all the various service offerings shake down before I make a long-term commitment to any of them.
@IQ Res - All of the different services have their pros and cons. I have Xplornet now and I have to reset my modem once a week. Sometimes it just doesn’t even work. $2 a GB for overage is great, but once you go over, especially if you go over in a short time period they throttle you to the point of the service being unusable.
Hey #4 - Access to knowledge and education should never be a luxury but a right.
What the article doesn’t say, but is important to note, is that the $50 million investment from the federal Connect to Innovate program requires that this new satellite capacity be shared equally with other service providers like Qiniq, with fair wholesale prices that allow them to compete. This is federal money, not Northwestel’s money, to provide a shared “backbone” to the south so that all consumers can benefit, not just Northwestel’s customers. Let’s see if they comply with the federal criteria.
#4
If the speeds actually do 15Mbps then yes, it will be worth it. I currently have the 5Mbps and believe me, it never is 5Mbps…it gets close to it when its like 3am on a work night.
On the plus side, streaming services will be more reliable. Stuff like Netflix will be good. If you get the 100GB package then can probably rid yourself from the expensive cable packages and just stream online.
Doing some quick math here if they actually supply 15mbps service which is doubtful to go through 100gb will only take 15 hours 54 minutes and 24 second. So say hello to overages charges.
Great news for porn lovers!
#11
Don’t confuse bits and bytes. The article states 15Mbps (the lowercase b signifies bits) while the cap is mentioned as 100 gigabytes (which would be abbreviated GB, with a capital B to signify bytes). There are eight bits per byte.
This increased amount of internet can’t come soon enough. It is pathetic that we have to deal with slow speeds daily and - at peak times - the inability to even get on the Internet in a reasonable time and at a reasonable speed.
Higher speed doesn’t mean more usage. Watching a 500mb video is still 500mb weather it’s 5mbps or 15mbps. It just loads faster.