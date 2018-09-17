NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik’s concerns rise as marijuana legalization nears

“This feeling of unpreparedness is being felt across the country"



Kativik Regional Government councillors say they’re already concerned about marijuana use in the region—especially among youth—and don’t feel prepared to deal with the potential bump in use. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Kativik Regional Government councillors say they’re already concerned about marijuana use in the region—especially among youth—and don’t feel prepared to deal with the potential bump in use. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

September 17, 2018 - 1:25 pm

KUUJJUAQ—With the federal legalization of marijuana just a month away, Nunavik’s regional leaders say they’re worried and unprepared for the changes it could bring.

The federal Cannabis Act comes into force on Oct. 17, which will legalize the recreational use of marijuana across the country.

In Quebec, that means adults aged at least 18 years old can legally purchase up to 30 grams of dried marijuana from the provincial government’s new subsidiary, the Quebec Cannabis Corp. (Société québécoise du cannabis), which will open sales outlets through the province.

Though no stores are currently slated for Nunavik, the outlets will be open for online, mail-order purchases starting next month.

But Kativik Regional Government councillors say they’re already concerned about marijuana use in the region—especially among youth—and don’t feel prepared to deal with the potential bump in use.

“It’s only one month away, and we’re not ready for it,” said Lucy Kumarluk, vice-chair of the KRG’s regional council, during Sept. 12 meetings.

“Our young people are now going to be in a risky situation. A lot of us don’t want to see this.”

Quebec’s own cannabis legislation offers some safeguards: marijuana cannot be consumed on the premises or grounds of any child care centre, school or even college (besides private dorms).

Quebec has also moved to ban the home cultivation of cannabis plants, but because this has been permitted under the federal legislation, it’s expected to be challenged.

Nunavik leaders have already taken their concerns to the provincial government, though they’ll have a more concrete opportunity to create some regional safeguards in the months to come.

Under Quebec’s Cannabis Act, there is a provision that allows the province to enter into agreements with Indigenous communities, and specifically in Nunavik, with the Northern Villages and Makivik Corp.

“Such an agreement may also cover the adaptation to Native realities of other cannabis-related government measures that are not provided for in an act or a regulation, such as cannabis harm prevention programs,” the legislation reads.

But Kuujjuaq mayor Tunu Napartuk say his community just isn’t there yet. He said the Northern Village will likely host a public consultation in the near future to gather feedback on what those regulations or public awareness campaigns might look like.

“We have to try and make it not look attractive to youth,” he said.

Municipalities are limited in what powers they can enact, Johanne Fortin, the acting director of the KRG’s legal department, told regional councillors last week.

Because the recreational use of cannabis is legal at the federal and provincial level, it can’t be prohibited outright within a municipality, she noted.

But Northern Villages could create bylaws specific to where marijuana could be produced and sold, as well as create zoning around where marijuana can be consumed.

Employers can also prohibit its use or create internal policies around how marijuana is used, Fortin said.

“As of today, we don’t really know what will be in this agreement between the government and Northern Villages,” Fortin said. “But this is an option that will be available to us.”

But Fortin suggested that it will take time for Nunavik communities to see the impacts of the new legislation.

“This feeling of unpreparedness is being felt across the country,” she said. “This is an unknown world.”

Regional organizations are expected to meet sometime in October to collaborate on health and safety campaigns to respond to the new legislation.

Under the new legislation, driving under the influence of marijuana is prohibited, which leaves police forces across the country preparing to respond to impaired driving.

For its part, the Kativik Regional Police Force said its officers will begin to take new, online training that is now available through the province’s police training academy in Nicolet, which will allow police to detect and gather proper evidence.

The force has been between now and March 2019 to ensure its officers complete that training.