Nunavut appoints new adoption commissioners, JPs

Appointments include 10 new justices of the peace

Joey Murdoch-Flowers, an Iqaluit lawyer, who worked last year with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls inquiry, is among the new justices of the peace who will sit on the bench at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. (FILE PHOTO)

June 11, 2018 - 11:30 am

Nunavut residents will see some new custom adoption commissioners and justices of the peace throughout the territory soon.

That’s according to information posted in the Nunavut Gazette about appointments made by Elisapee Sheutiapik, as minister responsible for the status of women, under the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act.

The appointments came into effect May 31.

The new adoption commissioners, who process documentation resulting in the court’s recognizing a custom adoption, include:

• Louise Aqqaq of Taloyoak.

• Celeste Kublu of Igloolik.

• Wendy Netser of Coral Harbour.

• Bobbie Saviakjuk of Coral Harbour.

The new justices of the peace, who work and live in the community where they sit, perform a variety of judicial functions.

They can preside over summary conviction matters arising out of territorial statutes, municipal by-laws, and selected criminal matters, and they regularly conduct first appearance and bail hearings.

JPs can also issue warrants and summonses, and carry out various public functions such as conducting marriage ceremonies.

The new JPs include:

• Brian Aglukark of Arviat.

• Stephanie Boulet of Iqaluit.

• Martina Maniyogina of Cambridge Bay.

• Kelsey Matchett of Iqaluit.

• Joseph Murdoch-Flowers of Iqaluit.

• Robbie Nuyalia of Iqaluit.

• Anik Ouellet of Iqaluit.

• Kyle St. Laurent of Iqaluit.

• Charlie Tautuajuk of Baker Lake.

• Vashi Thanapalu of Iqaluit.