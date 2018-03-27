NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police make arrest following man’s death in Arctic Bay

A man arrived at the health centre on Monday, March 26 where he died

March 27, 2018 - 2:30 pm

The Nunavut RCMP’s major crimes unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating the death of an Arctic Bay man that occurred Monday, March 26 in the north Baffin community of roughly 800.

At about 6:30 a.m. that morning, the injured man was brought to the local health centre, where he died due to his injuries.

Police did not give the man’s name.

Members of the Arctic Bay RCMP detachment then began an investigation into the man’s death, which had followed an altercation with another man, according to a March 27 news release from the RCMP.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered an autopsy.

A 30-year-old Arctic Bay man is now custody and the investigation continues, police said.

