Overnight riot leaves Nunavut jail with “significant” damage
Department of Justice looking to transfer inmates south due to lack of space
Several inmates at Baffin Correctional Centre rioted last night, barricading themselves in one unit of the jail.
The resulting damage is severe enough that Nunavut’s Department of Justice is now looking at transferring some inmates to facilities in southern Canada until repairs are complete, said Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak in a statement released this morning.
“Significant repairs will be required to BCC’s Charlie Unit. In the meantime, the Department of Justice is looking at options to transfer and house inmates in correctional facilities outside the territory until these repairs can be completed,” Ehaloak said.
No inmates or centre staff are injured. Staff from Iqaluit’s fire department were on site but were not needed.
Photos submitted to Nunatsiaq News this morning show a metal sink and a pile of blue chairs, among other things, strewn on the ground outside the high-security jail, underneath a shattered window. There is yellow caution tape around the centre.
The RCMP said they are unable to provide comment until later today.
This is not the only riot to have recently occurred at the BCC. Last fall, 85 per cent of the sleeping area in the prison’s medium-security area was largely destroyed, allegedly by four inmates, along with part of a maximum-security sleeping area.
“As minister of justice, I would like to reassure the residents of Iqaluit that there is no threat to public safety because of this incident,” Ehaloak said.
“Repairs will make sure that the BCC is “safe and secure for correctional staff and inmates,” she said.
A new jail, the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre, is slated to replace the BCC. That 112-bed centre is supposed to open by 2021.
“The new infrastructure will address ongoing security related issues, as well as provide additional rehabilitative programming,” Ehaloak said.
(7) Comments:
Hmmm the story is conspicuously silent as to whether or not all of the inmates were accounted for after the riot. That said if the inmates want to riot and trash their accommodations then they should be made to live and sleep in the mess.
Why no mention of the fire lit by a prisoner at the Rankin jail last week?
Now those inmates will be transferred and they will no longer have someone walk by BCC and throw weed for an inmate to “find” outside.
Good luck downsouth.
I would sure be looking for an island here where we could drop off the participants with minimal food and supplies and no possible way off. July to September looks like good camping weather. Let them know or learn how fortunate they really are.
Exactly how secure is the jail if inmates are able to throw large items through the window.
Is there not a standard for how long the windows can be hit and still maintain their inegrity. I am guessing BCC would fail that inspection
#1,
Because of the “BO—PEEP ” officials who are in charge of the system,
this will never happen.
Convicts will take every advantage they can get.
Those involved in the legal system are very well paid, take everything
they can get, and good at manipulation.
Who are the real criminals?
Make sure that the thugs who rioted are the ones who have to stay behind and live in the mess and reduced space that they created. I’m guessing that they created this mess in a ploy to get transferred to a more “luxurious” facility down south. Dont give them what they want.