NEWS: Iqaluit

QIA’s coffers awash in mining revenues

Legacy fund now holds $42.2 million



Thanks to a windfall in mining royalties, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association saw a big increase in revenues this past year. “As the amounts grow, so does the spending,” QIA's president, P.J. Akeeagok, told the organization's annual meeting. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR) Thanks to a windfall in mining royalties, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association saw a big increase in revenues this past year. “As the amounts grow, so does the spending,” QIA's president, P.J. Akeeagok, told the organization's annual meeting. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)



Qikiqtani Inuit Association's finance director, Scott Wells, centre, presents a financial report at the organization's annual general meeting on Tuesday at the Frobisher Inn. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR) Qikiqtani Inuit Association's finance director, Scott Wells, centre, presents a financial report at the organization's annual general meeting on Tuesday at the Frobisher Inn. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)

October 03, 2018 - 2:30 pm

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association’s revenues nearly doubled over the past year, to $31 million from $18.4 million, according to the organization’s annual report presented at its annual general meeting in Iqaluit on Tuesday.

With total expenses of $20.2 million, that leaves a total surplus of nearly $11 million. That’s up from a total surplus of $3 million last year.

“As the amounts grow, so does the spending,” QIA President P.J. Akeeagok said during his president’s report.

Recent spending commitments by the organization include $100,000 in conditional funding for the Uquutaq Society’s transitional men’s shelter project in Iqaluit, $200,000 for 80 post-secondary scholarships and $200,000 for 24 new cultural programs.

Much of the QIA’s additional revenue comes from royalty and commercial lease payments for Inuit-owned land netted through the Inuit impact and benefit agreement they struck with Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. in 2013.

Mining royalties from Baffinland grew to $11.5 million this year, up from $3.1 million.

All of this money will go to the QIA’s legacy fund, which is meant specifically for community programming, not for the QIA’s operations.

The legacy fund now holds a balance of $42.2 million this year, said QIA’s finance director, Scott Wells. The objective is for this fund to reach $75 million through low-risk investments, to fund community programs, Wells said.

This year, the QIA posted a deficit in its general fund, which is used to pay for operations, of just over $2 million.

Last year, the QIA also ran a deficit in its general fund of $544,000 for 2016-17. The general fund posted a smaller deficit, of $366,927, the previous year.

In recent years, QIA officials have contended that their operations are underfunded by NTI.

Similar criticisms were not heard this year.

The QIA received $10.6 million in funding this year from NTI, according to the QIA’s non-consolidated summarized statement of operations in its annual report. That’s up from $9.5 million last year.

According to the QIA budget for 2018-2019, NTI is expected to contribute $12.6 million then.

“I am proud of the work we accomplished in the last four years,” Akeeagok said.

