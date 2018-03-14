Quassa dodges questions about URRC power rate report
QEC rate hikes to take effect in less than three weeks
Premier Paul Quassa, who serves as minister responsible for the Utility Rates Review Council, dodged questions from Tasiluk MLA George Hickes last Friday about his government’s position on the Qulliq Energy Corp.‘s latest power rate proposals.
The URRC is a low-profile body that’s supposed to review utility rates in Nunavut and make recommendations to the Nunavut government.
The only utility it actually reviews is the Qulliq Energy Corp., whose latest general rate proposals were released to the public this past November and are due to kick in less than three weeks from now on April 1.
That rate application asked for two things: a 7.6 per cent across-the-board rate hike for all classes of customers and the start of a process called “levelization” that would eventually lead to the same rates in every Nunavut community.
The net combined effect of the two sets of changes would be to increase rates in larger communities like Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet and reduce them in smaller communities like Whale Cove and Kugaaruk.
But the URRC won’t be able submit a report to the GN on their review of the QEC’s proposed scheme until March 26, only five days before April 1, Quassa said in response to a question from Hickes.
This year, April 1 falls on Easter Sunday, in the middle of what is effectively a four-day long weekend in Nunavut.
And Quassa did not directly answer a question about the impact of the rate changes on Iqaluit.
In Iqaluit, businesses such as retail stores would see an 11.4 per cent rate increase on April 1 and a hike of 8.3 per cent next year.
“As my constituents here in Iqaluit can attest, it’s a fairly substantial increase in rates that Iqaluit will get hit harder than the majority of other communities, some of which will actually drop,” Hickes said.
“What is this government’s position on moving from a community-based rate structure to a territory-wide rate structure?”
Quassa could not answer the question.
“That’s a good question, but again, we haven’t really gone to the point where we’re going to decide either way,” Quassa said.
“Again I cannot really answer that particular question because we haven’t really decided yet as to how we’re going to deal with it. As I said earlier, the report will be going to the minister of the QEC on March 26 and we will go from there,” he said.
During the same exchange, Quassa also couldn’t answer a question about why the QEC minister submitted the corporation’s general rate application to the URRC this past Oct. 27, three days before the territorial election.
“This is an ongoing process and they have to proceed, even if there is a general election. Everything else proceeds. It’s just the same thing,” Quassa replied.
The process for handling QEC rate applications is convoluted.
First, the corporation hands its rate application to the minister responsible. Last October, that would have been Pangnirtung MLA Johnny Mike, who was defeated in the election and left the portfolio in November.
The responsible minister then hands the rate application to the URRC, which is supposed to review it and seek public comment.
When the URRC has finished that work, it submits a report with recommendations to the minister, now Cambridge Bay MLA Jeannie Ehaloak, who has held the position since Nov. 21.
The minister then reviews the review council’s work and “provides instruction” to the QEC on rates.
But the decision is generally understood to be a collegial decision by cabinet.
A different minister is responsible, however, for the URRC. Right now, Quassa holds that responsibility.
(11) Comments:
I think this is the third time the QEC has tried to implement a one-rate system, which in part, transfers a chunk of the GN’s energy subsidy costs in smaller communities to rate payers (especially commercial rate payers) in larger communities. From my understanding it also allows the QEC to distribute capital costs for upgrades to all rate payers across the territory because it is not feasible to add the capital costs into the rates in smaller communities. So essentially the larger communities subsidize the smaller communities. Is this really the only option? Go slow on this please Mr. Premier.
Why does QEC have to have the same rates in every community.
Do they pay their employees the same rate in every community?
Water does not cost the same in every community. Food does not cost the same, uqsuq does not cost the same.
Norther Allowance is different for every community to help off set the high cost of living.
Why should I as an Iqaluit resident be expected to subsidize the power of other communitys. Is Iqaluit supposed to have an increase for everything to make it fair?
Every jurisdiction down south has different rates.
Great way to kill the golden goose.
We need to face the fact that we have too many unsustainable communities.
Is it even worth being a home owner in Nunavut anymore ? The cost is so high, home owners insurance, fuel, electricity, land lease, water, garbage, any emergencies are paid out of pocket, in my opinion, it is cheaper to just rent or apply for public housing, I see others around me who are not home owners are better off than I am. Seriously considering selling my house.
The one-rate system is a bad idea from an economic perspective. Iqaluit has more economic potential than the communities, and forcing Iqaluit residents to pay higher costs to reduce costs in the smaller communities, essentially drags down one of the only places in Nunavut with economic potential.
Back when this first came into the news, I tried to do some math to figure this out and it just confused me more.
Some of the largest increases are in the largest communities of Iqaluit, Arviat, Rankin Inlet, Baker Lake, Igloolik, and Pangnirtung, while the largest decreases are in some of the smaller communities of Kimmirut, Resolute, and Kugaaruk.
Not only that, but when you break down the actual rate-payers (by excluding Public Housing), only 17% of rate-paying dwellings will see a rate decrease, 1% will remain the same, and 82% will see a rate increase.
Maybe I was missing something, but it doesn’t seem very utilitarian to me.
#4, i will keep my house regardless, i paid and had it build by my sweat…keep ur chin up and forge on, no better feeling than waking up in ur own home that no body else had ever live-in. it’s your little castle in the ice and snow so to speak. public housing? why do you want to live in a dirty old house where ten or twenty tenants have lived in over the years? all that dirt or piss, vomit and whatever had happen with so many having lived in these public housing units. and #3, where do you suggest these unsustainable communities and their population moved too? Far East Siberia?
#7, I to built my first house with blood sweat and tears, I kept it, now my daughter lives in it, and she is also feeling the pinch of being a home owner, I love having my own house, but the cost is ridiculous, I am just hoping our elected officials ( most are probably home owners to) will realize this, I make sure I am covered, insurance etc. I am sure some don’t, so their loss in any emergency I guess. Lets hope for some form of assistance, or increased subsidies.
URRC won’t be able submit a report to the GN on their review of the QEC’s proposed scheme until March 26, only five days before April 1
and
Quassa also couldn’t answer a question about why the QEC minister submitted the corporation’s general rate application to the URRC this past Oct. 27, three days before the territorial election.
————
easy, holding our Government feet to the fire. let’s rush this through, it will be a new Government, they have other things to worry about. let’s just make this happen again.
hopefully this Government will see through this tactic by the QEC and hold off. this new rate scheme plain sucks ice cubes for larger Communities.
hard enough keeping our bills caught up on our home, power, fuel, internet, insurance, land taxes, phone, satellite.
let us be QEC!
Businesses that use a union, the public can expect to pay more or become a hostage by way of threats of business going on strike until the union gets what they want, and want, and want…
The smaller communities are primarily public housing tenants and government pays for their electricity. I as a homeowner in the larger community will now be subsidizing these units. Perhaps it’s best to move away from homeownership as Qulliq energy wants to punish us. What the hell is this government thinking by pushing this stupid program along!