Children reduce stress in northern public housing, research finds
"Those who experience an increase in the number of children per household had a greater decline in psychological distress"
COPENHAGEN—Better housing can make people happier. That’s one takeaway from two new studies that may provide additional support for building more public housing in Nunavut and Nunavik.
One of these two studies, presented at last week’s International Congress on Circumpolar Health in Copenhagen, also produced an interesting finding about public housing: that, for mental health, who you live with is more important than the number of people in your household.
And children go hand-in-hand with housing in improving mental health concludes the study by Karine Perreault of the Université de Montréal, who looked at the links between moving to a new housing unit and mental health.
For Perreault’s research, she looked at factors such as the number of people per household and whether they were children or adults, in addition to the impact of living in improved housing.
She found those who lived in higher levels of crowding before moving to a new public housing unit had less mental distress.
But if there were more adults in the household, even in improved housing, that led to more distress, she found.
The results of her interviews suggest that having fewer adults and more children in public housing units may lead to beneficial effects on mental health, because children promote healthier behaviour, she said.
“Those who experienced an increase in the number of children per household had a greater decline in psychological distress than those with no change in the number of children,” Perrault said.
So, she said that choosing who you live with and having children around could be important factors in public housing policy in the North.
Previous studies have shown stress caused by overcrowding can make Nunavik Inuit sick.
But eliminating overcrowding may not be the only issue to consider.
Public housing can promote health if “they allow for household rearrangements that allow for people’s will and they are conducive to protective social dynamics”—that is, fewer adults and more children, Perreault said.
Another study led by Mylène Riva from McGill University examined information provided by 200 adults who lived in 12 communities in Nunavut and Nunavik.
They answered questions before moved into new public housing and then at about 18 months after moving, to see how they felt. The results suggest that asthma and stress levels, among other things, improved, but their food security and general health did not.
She concluded that more housing can contribute to improving well-being in Nunavik and Nunavut, particularly when the links between housing and health are maximized.
According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp, 3,545 households in Nunavut are in need of better housing.
Using a combination of money received from the federal government in 2016, plus money from the Government of Nunavut, the Nunavut Housing Corp. will build 220 badly needed new social housing units this year and next.
Nunavik’s most recent housing survey shows this region needs another 813 units to accommodate its growing population, which is estimated to increase by about 110 families every year.
A new five-year tripartite housing agreement provides for $25 million a year from the federal government. That will result in the construction of between 65 and 75 houses a year, depending on the number of bedrooms.
(3) Comments:
People are going to misinterpret this as a recommendation to have as many kids as possible. After all increasing the number of children reduces psychological distress!
Really what I’m reading is “keep out the creepy alcoholic uncles (or aunties who invite them over to crash) in homes with children”. That does make sense.
So is the takeaway that we should be building bachelor apartments or tiny homes for the creepy uncles to live in?
but how many kids?
the other problem of public housing has been in the past number of years you see these young teenagers get into their minds that if they have a couple of kid it can better their chance at obtaining their own public housing unit.
go to school, every morning and every afternoon. get enough sleep, not after midnight every night but go to sleep at 10:30 pm. finish your homework, do extra work, but develop a thirst for knowledge and know that beyond your Community there is so much more to see.
trust me, it’s worth it.
you need to expand your horizons. but you need your Parents support and willingness to help too, so ask. and go for it.
What happens when you live in a 2 bedroom home with 4 children, and they become teenagers and young adults? This research concludes nothing, kids don’t stay kids forever. And whoever paid for this research to be conducted clearly had money they needed to spend fast. What Nunavut needs are more social housing units to decrease the overall overcrowding that we see. Overcrowding is a barrier in many aspects, such as mental health, education and overall health. We don’t need more children who will grow up needing their own spaces, we need more houses!