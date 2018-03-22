NEWS: Nunavut

Two Nunavut cabinet ministers switch jobs

Premier Paul Quassa takes on role of “minister responsible for seniors’ advocate”

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Elisapee Sheutiapik yesterday became minister of Family Services and minister responsible for Homelessness, Immigration and Poverty Reduction. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME) Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Elisapee Sheutiapik yesterday became minister of Family Services and minister responsible for Homelessness, Immigration and Poverty Reduction. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)



Arviat South MLA Joe Savikataaq is now minister of Economic Development and Transportation and minister of Environment, and minister responsible for the Nunavut Business Credit Corp., the Nunavut Development Corp., as well as minister responsible for Energy and Mines. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME) Arviat South MLA Joe Savikataaq is now minister of Economic Development and Transportation and minister of Environment, and minister responsible for the Nunavut Business Credit Corp., the Nunavut Development Corp., as well as minister responsible for Energy and Mines. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

March 22, 2018 - 11:30 am

Two Nunavut cabinet ministers are switching portfolios, Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa announced yesterday.

Arviat South MLA Joe Savikataaq will become minister of economic development and transportation and minister of environment.

Savikataaq also becomes minister responsible for the Nunavut Business Credit Corp., the Nunavut Development Corp., and minister responsible for energy and mines.

But he keeps his old deputy premier position.

At the same time, Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Elisapee Sheutiapik, who has held those portfolios since Nov. 21, 2017, will take on Savikataaq’s former jobs, as the minister responsible for family services and the minister for homelessness, immigration and poverty reduction.

She also retains her former position as government House leader.

“These new portfolio assignments will allow us to draw on the ministers’ strengths and past experience to help implement our new mandate,” said Quassa in a news release.

Quassa also takes on another portfolio, described as “minister responsible for seniors’ advocate.”

“By adding the seniors’ advocate portfolio to my responsibilities as premier, I will ensure that elders’ concerns will be heard and have a voice at the highest level of our government,” Quassa said.

The new appointments are all effective as of Wednesday, March 21.