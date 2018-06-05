We’ll double spending on employee language courses, Nunavut premier says
“Our ultimate goal is to have Inuktut as the working language of the Nunavut government"
Government of Nunavut employees will get more opportunities to work on their Inuktut language skills, thanks to a recent doubling of funds for Inuit language training, Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa announced May 30.
That’s in line with a priority in the government’s mandate document, Turaaqtavut, to “promote the Inuit language as the working language of the Nunavut public service,” Quassa said in a minister’s statement.
“Our ultimate goal is to have Inuktut as the working language of the Nunavut government,” Quassa told Nunatsiaq News, adding that this is not a new goal.
“That vision was made back in 1999 when Nunavut was being created,” he said. “This doubling of the funding, it enhances that vision.”
In the last fiscal year, 159 GN employees took 21 Inuktut courses run through the Department of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs.
That was in Iqaluit, Arviat, Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Igloolik, Pangnirtung and Rankin Inlet.
“We have to ensure that we have training funds available to make sure the ultimate goal will be met,” he said.
Of those courses from 2017-18, three were advanced courses led by elders.
There was also a keyboarding and computing course, along with beginner and intermediate courses in Inuktitut and Inuinnaqtun, said Quassa, who described the range of courses as running from “foundational” to “professional.”
He called the funding increase a step towards reaching language requirements outlined in both Nunavut’s Inuit Language Protection Act and Official Languages Act. The new 2018-19 money comes from the federal government, but flows through the Department of Culture and Heritage.
The courses are not only for people who can’t speak Inuktut. It’s also for Inuktut speakers who want to improve their skills.
“It’s not just focused on those who can’t speak. We also want to enhance their ability to speak more, even if they can,” he said.
Outside of Iqaluit, it’s more common to have Inuktut used in Nunavut government offices, Quassa said.
“A higher percentage is being spoken in Inuktitut at the community level, in the other communities,” he said.
Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak asked May 31 if the new funding means people in the other 18 Nunavut communities will get more language training.
Quassa replied that training will be made available in all communities, and for all GN staff who want it. Some of that could be through online learning, he said.
“The reasoning is that the majority of the population in the territory speak primarily in Inuktitut. We have to remember who our clientele is, so this is our goal here,” he said.
Training will include a program for employees who “don’t understand a word of Inuktitut,” while other courses will focus on increasing fluency for both spoken and written Inuktut.
(13) Comments:
mr premier, forget it, Inuktitut language is so inferior that gn staff will not take the courses. iqaluit, rankin and cambay inuit kids don’t want it let alone baker kids can’t speak it at all is appalling. it’s all up hill battle even nunavut deas think it’s a bum deal for their own kids. is there any inuktitut speaking communities/children out there?
Focus on the kids! They’re the keepers of the language not the GN employees!
You blind fool, you can spend a trillion dollars, but if the courses don’t exist, you are flushing it down the toilet. Arctic college Inuktitut classes are a joke, and Pirurvik started out well, but they have stopped short and dropped the ball. They also charge individuals $500, and charge the GN $1500 for employees. So whatever you spend, they will take. They’ve also condensed their courses, which is no way to learn a language. They got greedy. And good for them! The government has shown themselves to be incapable of finding a way of breaking down the language and teaching it. If you’re just throwing more money at the resources that already exist, you might as well flush it down the toilet.
It makes no sense to spend that kind of money on employees who are only here to make some money and then head back south.
What percentage of GN employees will actually spend their retirement in Nunavut?
Put the money back in to our education system, teach Inuktut in schools and the home.
Don’t throw our money away on temporary things.
We have many unemployed youth who have graduated from Nunavut’s “High Schools” who are unable to enter college level entry assessments and the best jobs they find are as stock clerks or sewage /water delivery assistants. Transients that come are for employment, learning the culture and language is not part of their overall mission. Colossal waste of expenditure and time on the GN. Best to revive the education system and put our youth to employment instead of them clogging up the welfare lines.
Inuktitut is a long term learning, and most GN employees who learns it, will leave NU by that time. Why waste the money on it. Put your act together and put the money where it’s most needed by the real beneficiaries. It getting clear that inuit are just being used for their status and the money they generate is going to different ethnic population, like adults who just arrive from Asia, Central America that are filling the GN jobs!!
I think Camping courses would be great for employees. They would be living with families during camping season.Most families now have cabins outside the communities where they go dry meat and hunt. It would be a great opportunity for an immersion course. The families would also get paid for having a government employee live with them for that time.
Why waste money teaching GN employees who will leave. Why don’t we overhaul the Education system to first produce graduates who will be able to fill upper management/Executive positions in the GN, and get the language programs at a school level. Waste of money for GN staff.
Also Mr. Premier if a GN employee from Baker Lake wants to learn Inuinnaqtun do they get sent to Cambridge Bay with pay and accommodations to learn it? If they want to learn Inuktitut do they get sent to Iqaluit with pay and accommodations to learn it?
#2 Nailed it.
EOM
Really !???......the same pot is being stirred up by beauracratic bs as always , and doubling the efferts of trying it again? Looking back it will never happen in my lifetime and I am ashamed to be a beneficiary of such ignorant government….. I want out
This will most likely further erode Inuktitut. The level of comprehension coming out of school aged kids and graduates is so low that real Inuktitut speakers have to use baby language to be understood.
I wonder if elders will be able to converse comfortably with “professional” “Inuktut” speakers without having to explain what they meant or said.
Okay so with their current budget 159 GN employees got training last year. Double the budget, double the capacity lets assume. So this year 300 GN employees get training.
There are roughly 5,000 government employees currently and we are roughly at 75% capacity. We have an Inuit employment of 50% as of May 2018 report. So that is 2,500 people that MOST likely do not speak Inuktitut. It would take almost 10 years just to cycle the existing staff through training, not including any Inuit workers who are not fluent.
This does not take into account staff turn over, casual staff or becoming fully staffed or contract workers (nurses) or front line staff outside of GN(RCMP).
Relying on Government Employees to preserve language is a fools errand, entrench it in the education system for real change.
Start Mentorship programs and hire the graduates from schools. Go to the High schools before graduation and do career counselling. Focus on the children in schools as some of these kablunaaq’s should be replaced sometimes. Invest in the schools.