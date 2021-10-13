Iqaluit residents frustrated over water contamination concerns
‘I’m worried about what happens to your body after drinking petroleum hydrocarbons for 5 days’
Iqaluit residents expressed frustration as they lined at the Iqaluit Centennial Library up to fill jugs with clean water supplied from the Sylvia Grinnell River on Wednesday afternoon.
The fill station is operated by the city, following Tuesday’s announcement that petroleum is believed to have been found in the city’s water supply. That night city council declared a state of emergency. Residents had complained since early October about tap water smelling like gasoline, and the city had initially responded by saying the water was safe to drink.
Elizabeth Katcheea was among those waiting in line for water at the library. She said she’s stressed out by the possible water contamination. She stopped drinking city water on Tuesday, but had been doing so over the past week.
“I’m worried about what happens to your body after drinking petroleum hydrocarbons for five days,” Katcheea said.
Katcheea said she has had an upset stomach for five days, but is also worried as a mother, as her son has been coughing recently.
Nicole Etitiq said she came from work to stand in line to get water for herself, friends and family. She said is nervous about the water she has been consuming — for example, she cooked with tap water on Tuesday.
Etitiq also said she has had a headache for the past few days.
She also worries about the more vulnerable members in the community, such as pregnant women, elders and people who are not able to get their own water.
Linda Guitard said she is not worried about her own ability to get clean water. But she said she does worry about hospitality workers. If restaurants, which rely on water, have to close, that means their employees won’t be able to work because of the water problems, she said.
In the grocery store, Karen Logan said the lack of clean water is affecting the food she buys, such as vegetables that need to be washed.
“There’s so many things I won’t buy now,” Logan said.
Connie Naulaq said she has been experiencing headaches over the past week.
Naulaq also said she is looking after three dogs and attributes the water to the dogs’ case of diarrhea.
Both Etitiq and Naulaq said they were upset the city did not listen to residents who had complained about their tap water smelling like gasoline over the past week.
“I hope moving forward they listen to the city’s citizens,” Etitiq said.
Mayor Kenny Bell has said the city’s water passed tests when initial complaints were received. But on Tuesday, workers at the city’s water treatment plant found indications of petroleum contamination.
Naulaq said she has clean water now, but is concerned about the near future.
“In a day or two what am I going to do?” Naulaq said.
The city has said that anyone who needs special assistance to access clean water can call their water hotline at 867-979-5603. Water now being distributed by the city is under a boil water advisory.
Retailers are going to make a killing on bottle water, prices sure to go sky high on bottle water due to high “demand”…can’t keep in stock excuses… Iqaluit will make it through, the residences always find ways through difficult times. Always able to handle emergencies.
People started complaining of petroleum sent in the water 3 days after the big water maintenance in september
Nunavut election coming up real soon.
Nunatsiaq news has nothing about it.
Some candidates put up a few signs.
Other than that, the candidates seem silent, too.
No one has knocked on our door.
No one has sent a flyer.
Good news, they are not making promises they won’t keep.
Bad news, silence is deafening.
Sure seems like no one is interested.
Maybe its time to return to traditional Inuit self government.
Taima.
“HERE, HERE!”
They’re not silent, they’re building their campaign by helping with delivering water.
And advertising it all over FB
Can you outline what traditional Inuit self government might look like in the modern world? I am sure I am not the only one who might be interested. I am skeptical that you could do that though.
The population is far too large and dispersed for such systems.
So…
Have water trucks been cleaned?
Seems like disinfecting with chlorine is not an answer. Doesn’t water already have chlorine? And yet that didn’t kill petroleum.
After ready emergency plans and guidelines that other places have in place (ahem not City of Iqaluit), the methods used to clean water do not involve use of chlorine.
Also, they mention that showering and washing dishes and food with contaminated water are not safe either.
So many questions… So little answers…
Oh wait that’s right City have posted FAQs that don’t answer anything.
Petroleum is not a living thing. It’s hydrocarbons + (mostly hydrogen, carbon, small amounts of nitrogen and sulfur, oxygen, trace amounts of iron. nickel, copper).
You can’t kill it with chlorine like a virus or bacteria. It’s not COVID-19
They need to find the spot where it is entering the water system and fix it.
Time for a new SAO. One with the right skills and experience.
NO, not SAO, it’s time for a new city foreman…this position is ultimately responsible for the city works…this position failed.
Why are these comments so silly? Have people read any of the Provinces health guidelines?
People, please stop the crazy! It’s not that bad, there are allowable limits in guidelines
Either you don’t live here or you are brand new. Just the fact that you referred to Nunavut as a province shows your ignorance. The guidelines are useless right now because the tests had to be flown out and we won’t get the results for four more days. That means right now they don’t know what kind of fuel the water is contaminated with and they don’t know how much fuel is seeping in. And if people don’t trust the guidelines and recommendations, a lot had to do with the fact that the message has been “it’s perfectly safe, keep drinking it,” rather than “we don’t know what the problem is, so be cautious.”