Angnakak quits cabinet, slams the Nunavut premier
“I simply gave an honest answer to my colleague in the house”
Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak resigned from the Nunavut cabinet today, following Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq’s decision yesterday to remove all her cabinet portfolios to punish her for breaching cabinet secrecy, a decision that Angnakak said was “severe” and “heavy-handed.”
“Unfortunately, yesterday represented the worst day of my political and working career,” Angnakak said.
“To have the premier publicly declare I made a serious breach of cabinet confidentiality, that I cannot be trusted and that I put our consensus base structure in jeopardy, is something that really shook me. To be stripped of my portfolios and told I should immediately resign is a lot to digest,” she said.
The premier’s decision to remove her portfolios was “severe” and “heavy-handed,” she said.
The breach occurred when Angnakak recited information from what Savikataaq called “confidential cabinet documents,” in response to a question on staff housing from Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak-Lightstone, Oct. 23.
“We cannot work together effectively if we cannot trust that our colleagues are able to maintain their oaths,” Savikataaq said yesterday.
Prepared statements were “non-answers”
But Angnakak denied breaching cabinet confidentiality, and said that what she did was the result of a misunderstanding.
She said she had been given the information about the Government of Nunavut’s staff housing policy review by a member of the premier’s staff, and understood that she could share it with the house.
“I simply gave an honest answer to my colleague in the house,” Angnakak said.
She said she anticipated getting a question about GN staff housing policy, but felt that the pre-prepared responses she had been given were “non-answers” that could lead to more questions.
When Angnakak asked Savikataaq shortly before the start of the sitting about what information she could share, he told her to ask other staff.
According to Angnakak, that’s when the staff member provided her with the cabinet information that constituted the breach.
She received no warning of Savikataaq’s decision until the following morning. This led her to believe that Savikataaq’s decision came from the advice of unelected senior staff.
“This is not the first time I feel the premier has taken direction from others, rather than leading himself,” Angnakak said.
“You look tired” woman minister told
This past summer, Angnakak, who was still health minister at the time, learned she might be shuffled out of the health portfolio, because she was getting into too many policy disagreements.
She said someone told her that she “looked tired and exhausted.”
But with a portfolio as big as health, “If you’re doing your job… you probably should look tired,” Angnakak said.
“I doubt he would use these same words with one of his male colleagues, and in that regard, I believe he was using a double standard,” she said.
“My decision has nothing to do with gender,” Savikataaq told MLAs earlier in the sitting.
“It was her choice” premier says
Before Angnakak gave her resignation speech, Amittuq MLA Joelie Kaernerk and Aggu MLA Paul Quassa challenged the fairness of Angnakak’s removal.
That’s because just last month, Education Minister David Joanasie had been excused after his department had emailed a confidential document to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and others, outlining the department’s plans to amend the territory’s education act.
That breach happened when a staff member sent the document out by mistake.
“Do you believe that in any breach of confidentiality, at the end of the day, it is the minister who is responsible, whether it was done by staff or otherwise? Do you believe it is the minister who is accountable for a breach?” Quassa asked Savikataaq.
Savikataaq said, however, that the two situations are different.
“The first one happened out of the control of Minister Joanasie. It was by a staffer. He did not know about the leak until after it was done,” Savikataaq said.
“But with Minister Angnakak, it was in her control. That is the main difference between these two breaches of confidentiality,” he said.
“Minister Joanasie owned it, he apologized. The breach of confidentiality and the breaking of the oath of Minister Angnakak was her choice. She chose to breach a confidential cabinet document here in the house.”
Rankin Inlet South MLA Lorne Kusugak is now minister responsible for the NHC, and Cambridge Bay MLA Jeannie Ehaloak is now minister responsible for the QEC, Savikataaq said Oct. 24.
Angnakak did not provide any follow-up comment to media.
It’s not clear if and when MLAs will hold a vote to choose a new cabinet minister from among themselves, or if the government will continue with a seven-member cabinet.
With files from Sarah Rogers.
(12) Comments:
Where is equality and transparency? This drama has got to stop. It’s embarrassing our own Territory and it clearly shows it’s not a public Government. Our public Government’s mandate is fairness and transparency. This is very embarrassing!
She’s a woman and she’s white double whammy! You’re out! Quite a bit of Trumpisim going around lately!
Next episode on LedgeTV should be exciting.
Dear lord this crazy. Now that Angnakak went out swinging I think we’re going to hear a lot of stories from the other side. Very much a he-said-she-said. Savikataaq and maybe others will respond. If the entire cabinet voted her out then they have a reason for doing it. I wonder if more stories will come out in order to defend the Premier.
Or who knows maybe Savikataaq is the beginning of the end.
“Where is equality and transparency? ” That is a very good question. When a minister tries to give an honest he or she is shoved out the door. This the government in action. Premier and ministers own this.
David Joanasie still can resign. His staff members should not be handling confidential documents without getting consequences.
Premier drill Sargent, different standard if he likes you, if he don’t like you, he makes sure he creams you. Pat doesn’t deserve this
I’m calling for Minister Joanasie’s resignations!
Somebody in a comment under another story said the cabinet got a lot stronger with Pattikuluk not there any more.
I agree and I know the health department got a lot stronger after she was gone too.
Starting to wish I voted for Anne Crawford for our Niaqunnguuq MLA.
Just listen to Premier Savikataaq and his bureaucratic responses from day to day. There’s a good reason the bureaucracy is madly in love with him, he tows the line, gives them what they want.
He is not in control and his answers to questions in the house and his handling of issues like this reveal that in my view.
His Principal secretary is on loan from the bureaucracy, his press secretary is on loan from the bureaucracy and when his day is done, they will go back to serving the DM’s who arranged to put them on loan to his office.
Make no mistake, the Premier is putty in their hands and has no perspective beyond that of the well entrenched gang of elitist Deputies who are taking in hundreds of thousands and then getting massive bonuses on top of that. No accountability. No true leadership.
Ann Crawford would have been a very good Justice Minister and she has seen and known how GN employees are harrased and manipulated with power. She should be the Justice Minister
Savikataaq is building a stronger Cabinet and has just gotten rid of the weakest link with the stripping (poor choice of words, I know) of Pattikulu. Good riddance.
It has been suggested that her breach of confidentiality this week was merely the straw that broke the camel’s back, and that the real problems stem from the reasons why she was stripped (there’s that word again) of Health some months ago. One person out of 47 commenters has suggested that. Now we’re talking.
That’s where people should be looking. Could it have something to do with undue influence being wielded in the Health department on behalf of family members?
With financial implications? Could this have had something to do with the sudden demise of the ever-supportive Quassa at about the same time? Just asking.
Hello from the other side….
Has any member of the media taken a second to reflect on the comments of the MLA? That speech was sounded real and not like the Premiers regular pablum dump. I believe she made some very damning comments about Fat Cat Elitist Deputy Ministers or specific senior officials. She specifically mentioned one senior official creating a job out of thin air for their own hubby. Tell me more!
I’d like to know which official did that? I want to know what the leader of this government intends to do about that or any other egregious matters of abuse like that.
I guess his answer is to simply remove anyone who pushes back.
Joe Savikataaq’s next campaign should be:
“No hope, no change, status quo, I’m your man! I can deliver…the DM speaking points.”
Department of Health has many dedicated workers who deal with the public every day, often in very stressful situations.
It also has some senior managers who are rather different.
I remember a senior Health job that was posted for just 1 week. Only 2 candidates submitted applications. One of those two had all the required qualifications, but that candidate was screened out of the competition. The other candidate was not a Nunavut Land Claim Beneficiary.
Just one of many, many stories.
Pat, we know what you were up against, trying to make improvements in Health.