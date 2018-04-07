NEWS: Nunavut

BREAKING: Nunavut RCMP member dies in off-duty snowmobile mishap

Police officer dies near Bloody Falls, outside Kugluktuk

The RCMP detachment building in Kugluktuk. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

April 07, 2018 - 9:45 am

A Nunavut RCMP member has died in an off-duty snowmobile mishap just outside Kugluktuk, the Nunavut RCMP “V” Division said today.

The incident occurred in a well-known area called Bloody Falls, in Kugluk Territorial Park, where the Coppermine River flows through a narrow gorge about 13 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, the westernmost community in Nunavut, with a population of about 1,500.

The RCMP did not give the deceased member’s name, age or rank, or state whether the member is a man or a woman.

They also did not give the date of the member’s death, but the incident appears to have been recent.

“Royal Canadian Mounted Police in “V” Division (Nunavut) are presently investigating the sudden off-duty death of one of their own near the community of Kugluktuk,” police said.

The Nunavut RCMP said they are now investigating the accident and that “additional resources” are now en route from Iqaluit to help out.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Nunavut is also involved, police said.

(More to follow)