BREAKING: Nunavut RCMP member dies in off-duty snowmobile mishap
Police officer dies near Bloody Falls, outside Kugluktuk
A Nunavut RCMP member has died in an off-duty snowmobile mishap just outside Kugluktuk, the Nunavut RCMP “V” Division said today.
The incident occurred in a well-known area called Bloody Falls, in Kugluk Territorial Park, where the Coppermine River flows through a narrow gorge about 13 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, the westernmost community in Nunavut, with a population of about 1,500.
The RCMP did not give the deceased member’s name, age or rank, or state whether the member is a man or a woman.
They also did not give the date of the member’s death, but the incident appears to have been recent.
“Royal Canadian Mounted Police in “V” Division (Nunavut) are presently investigating the sudden off-duty death of one of their own near the community of Kugluktuk,” police said.
The Nunavut RCMP said they are now investigating the accident and that “additional resources” are now en route from Iqaluit to help out.
The Office of the Chief Coroner of Nunavut is also involved, police said.
(More to follow)
(5) Comments:
I am so saddened hearing of this fatality. God bless the family and prayers for the families affected by this.
I guess would be a reminder to new comers into the community, never be negligent or shy to ask community n local people tour you around the community before venturing out on your own.
God bless everyone.
On behalf of myself and Helen Klengenberg, our deepest condolences to the members of the RCMP and to the family of the deceased officer. May you rest in peace. Thank you and to your family for your service to Canada.
Condolences to the detachment members, and the families. A Terrible tradgedy. To those commenting about local guides and knowing the area, now is not the time to be criticle during this time of mourning. Please show some respect.
Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Kugluktuk RCMP member. This is a tragic loss for the whole community, and anyone blessed to have known the member or at least exchanged a friendly hello. Rest in peace.
Condolences to the family & friends of the RCMP Officer. RIP