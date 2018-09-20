Chamber of mines responds to allegations made at MMIWG hearings
“The fact remains: women are an order of magnitude safer at our mines than at home”
I wish to respond to the recent Nunatsiaq News story regarding violence against women in mining (“Sexual violence a spinoff of Nunavut’s mining industry: MMIWG hearings,” Sept. 13, 2018).
This article makes substantial reference to expert testimony from an Iqaluit resident—TJ Lightfoot—to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls held in Iqaluit last week.
With great respect to the actual professional credentials of this expert, Lightfoot is not an expert on mining in Nunavut. In fact, I understand Lightfoot is a youth services worker. As such, these views cannot be relied upon in considering the risk to women that may, or may not, be posed by resource development in our territory.
Violence against women and girls in Nunavut is unacceptable and a grave risk to the health of our residents, communities and culture. In 2016, it is noted that 64 per cent of all victims, 95 per cent of all sex crime, and 86 per cent of other forms of abuse were directed towards females in Nunavut.
Over the past several years, thousands of Nunavut women and girls have been victims of violence. Statistically, and in reality, within my own family, there is a high likelihood, approaching certainty, of cousins, sisters, nieces, aunts or mother becoming a victim of violent crime—right here in our home communities.
Anything and everything that could be done, should be done to prevent this from happening. The national inquiry, with evidence-based calls to action, can play an important role in shaping a safer future for Inuit women. Given how grave our situation is, discussion on what to do deserves the highest level of discourse, free of speculation and innuendo.
Currently in Nunavut, there are three, and soon to be four, operating mines run by almost as many companies. Although companies vary in practice, there are common approaches to women’s safety that we want to share with the public.
We do not have a police presence at our mine sites. So, we are focused on crime prevention.
To our knowledge, not one woman or girl has been abducted by any of our employees. We share a strong focus on the health and safety of our employees. We have been subject to rigorous environmental assessments and must comply with socio-economic terms and conditions based on real community concerns.
We are all obliged to maximize Inuit involvement in our operations, including Inuit women.
Furthermore, we all share similar corporate governance structures. As industry and labour standards insist, these include provisions for worker disclosure, harassment procedures, security measures, cultural awareness, and steps to terminate workers for unacceptable behaviour.
These policies are in use on a daily basis, up to and including terminating male employees exhibiting unacceptable behaviour towards their female colleagues.
English is the common language of mining in Nunavut. It is not this way because we seek to suppress Indigenous people, including women. Of course, the use of Nunavut’s other official languages is accepted. We use English because we need everyone to understand what is going on for the sake of safety.
Nunavut mines are among the few places in our territory where people are regularly searched for drugs, alcohol and other contraband. Workers found in possession of these substances are most often removed from the workplace.
This is in stark contrast to the general tolerance of bootleggers and drug dealers in our communities. Workers are provided their own rooms to sleep in, which may be different than sleeping arrangements an Inuk woman may have at home.
As a result of how we operate, and also due to our regulatory and land tenure regime, the mines in Nunavut are safe places for women to live and work.
Mining companies are human organizations. Although we strive for zero harm, incidents where women experience abuse can and do occur.
As publicized as some incidents may be, the fact remains: women are an order of magnitude safer at our mines than at home. This fact was missing from Lightfoot’s testimony.
Although not perfect, Nunavut mines are actually leading the way in our territory in respecting and supporting Inuit women. Although not invited, our industry would have welcomed participation in the national inquiry in Iqaluit to share our experiences, practices and to answer questions regarding any concerns or consider any improvements to our operations.
Increasingly, female Inuit are taking on non-traditional production, professional and technical roles in mining. And although someone with a graduate degree may take a dim view of cleaning and cooking jobs—Inuit women are prominent in these areas.
These jobs are among the most important occupations on a mine site. A dirty, poorly fed workforce is not a productive, healthy workforce. Workers will typically resign for employment with superior camp services. An Inuk woman in these roles can be rightly proud of her contributions.
Job shaming is not productive. Inuit women in any role within mining are gaining income, knowledge and skills that will serve them very well in “power dynamics” compared to being unemployed at home.
The resource industries have the greatest potential to improve the economic prosperity of Nunavut through the generation of employment income, job training, taxes and royalties that are re-invested.
Our activity will drive multi-generational improvements in health, education, addiction, crime and other community issues beyond economic impacts.
We believe this to be especially beneficial for the most vulnerable in our society, which includes many Inuit women. Nunavut mining needs and welcomes Inuit women. We think Nunavut mining is a bright opportunity for many women. Inuit women can and should be running mines.
If there is anything more that we can do to protect women, we want to hear about it.
The inaccurate testimony provided to the national inquiry was a missed opportunity. This was our chance as a territory to bring forward factual and relevant information to the commissioners about how Inuit women and girls could be made safer.
By means of this open letter, our chamber seeks to set the record straight and invite any further dialogue with Nunavummiut on this important subject.
Alex Buchan
V.P Chamber—Nunavut
N.W.T. and Nunavut Chamber of Mines
I found much satisfaction reading this open letter.
Thank you V.P for the open letter you submitted today.
It is always satisfying to see these so called ‘experts’ being called out with the ‘facts’ they submit, especially through an open and letter. ‘experts’ like lightfoot tend to fabricate their statements to get the upper hand. not implying everyone fabricates stories / statements about sexism and inequality. but still satisfying to read someone being called out, especially when they claim themselves as experts.
Dude, if I were your boss, you would be fired in a heartbeat for this response. You just made every mine operating in Nunavut look guilty…the only appropriate response on this matter is “Thank you for sharing. We will work with you to figure out ways in which we can improve” and then improve.
Bravo Alex!
Disgusting bully tactic&personal; attack.Tone is snarky&harmful;.Ironic that a man&his; mining friends would try 2 belittle&discredit; an Indigenous woman 4 speaking up.Not up 2 you 2 decide who’s an expert.The MMIWG invited her 2 testify, that was their decision 2 make.Research has been done on the subject www.pauktuutit.ca/wp-content/uploads/Quantitative-Report-Final.pdf Findings confirming what she said:“Women identified significant problems created by the mine.The top four problems identified were an increase in the use of alcohol 71.2%, language conflicts 66.1%, more money being spent on alcohol & drugs 64.4% and a loss of traditional/cultural practices 64.4%.Racism at the mine was noted by 57.6% of the women.A significant percentage of responses dealt with serious issues for women.These included sexual harassment at the mine 49.2% and increased harassment in the community 28.8%, as well as an increase in sexually transmitted infections 45.8% & more prostitution in the community 13.6%
This response is so full of BS it’s hard to even read. It is full of outright contradictions to previous Nunatsiaq stories that I am frankly appalled that nunatsiaq bothered to publish it.
Women absolutely face discrimination at the mines. Nunatsiaq in fact published an article with direct testimony of an employee who detailed regular sexual harassment and apathy from supervisors.
This idea that the testimony was meant to “job shame” is similarly appalling. We have accounts of women who have sought training and still been relegated to these entry-level service positions.
The author has little grasp on the examples provided in Lightfoot’s testimony which covered some examples of Nunavut but also discussed mining and resource extraction across Canada. Man-camps have been widely covered in CBC and other national papers. The other panelists confirmed this subject, as did many of the standing members.
Well said and some extremely strong points presented.
This is by no means a personal attack, but I think this needs to be said. According to this paper “Lightfoot, who has a graduate degree in environmental policy, spoke broadly of resource extraction projects, like fracking, that are being protested against by Indigenous groups across Canada.”
When I googled her, in 2015 she was still waiting to be accepted into the program at MUN. So she has a masters and virtually no experience working in that field.
According to this paper “The two-spirit Mi’kmaw youth gave testimony to MMIWG commissioners as an expert in crisis intervention, sexual health and environmental violence experienced by Indigenous women and girls and the LGBTQ2S community.” An expert in all these areas. Bluntly I suspect she is the most qualified of the experts who testified.
If MMIWG is willing to do this, they must be prepared for all expert testimony to be deemed invalid.
Sorry Alex, but shame on you for this article.
It’s not your place to say these things or tell women what their experiences are. Inuit women have said they face harassment at mines and we should support and believe them. No wonder they might not want to report things if this is the attitude of mining execs. Maybe they think that they won’t be believed? Maybe they don’t think they will be helped.
You were not invited into the Inquiry probably because it would have made some people felt uncomfortable. It is not your place to be invited to the inquiry, that was a space for women to speak up in a safe, caring environment. Your statement about not being invited shows how little you understand from a woman’s perspective. Who allowed this letter to be written and submitted to Nunatsiaq? I think that was a judgement error. This looks tone-deaf, heartless, and insensitive.
Try to help correct the problem, not deny it.
Shame on you.
We owe your mines a debt of gratitude for abuse women slightly less. Truly an inspiration.
You’ll need many proud Inuit cleaning ladies to clean up your unnecessary upcoming PR mess.
If this is the treatment that an Indigenous woman gets from the Vice-President of the NWT and Nunavut mining association for speaking up about mining industry problems affecting women in Nunavut and in Canada (note that this is a NATIONAL inquiry and this session just so happened to take place in Nunavut), what makes ANY woman, Inuk or not, confident that the mining industry will be welcoming for her generally? What makes ANY women confident that any concerns or complaints that she would raise would be taken seriously? Based on this letter, all I take from it is that the old boys club would gang up on you, publicly shame you, discredit you, mock you, try to silence you. Bravo Alex indeed.
Long-winded and poorly written article. That aside though, I am aware of discrimnatory and sexual complaints at many mine sites. So I call bullshit.
As much as I agree with the general sentiment that the MMIWG Inquiry is kind of a disaster and that the “expert witnesses” are anything but, the point of the testimony wasn’t that the violence was taking place on the workcamps and mines themselves—but in the nearby communities who have to deal with the sudden influx of southern workers.
Workers at the camps/mines are strictly controlled on the worksites, true, but when they make their way into the nearby hamlets, the Pauktuutit report found that they cause an influx of drinking, drug use, gambling, violence, criminal activity, etc.
It’s easy for the work camps’ public relations people to say that they run a worksite that is safe for women —but that’s a strawman argument that misrepresents what the testimony was about. It’s especially insulting and ironic that the writer says that women are safer at the workcamps than the hamlets, given that the conditions of the hamlets are unsafe BECAUSE of the people from the workcamps!
A very good letter Mr. A . Buchan.
Many native people have benefitted from working at the mines in
Nunavut. No one is forcing anyone to work or not.
Not all peoples are, alcoholics, drug addicts, or prostitutes, but some
are and it happens all over the world.
MMIWG has been exposed as a bunch of unqualified free loaders.
Why do us native people keep hiring incompetents?
Congratulations too ALL mine workers in Canada who are trying to
make an honest life for themselves.
Good on Alex for defending what he believes in, but shame on Alex for disregarding what this MMIWG is hollistically for. This just goes to show that some people don’t respect the history yet and the indigenous people in Canada. There are better ways to go about.
Hopefully with his next opportunity to speak on this matter, he’ll choose his words more wisely. Though the mining industry might say this and that, there are still many improvements to make within each mining company. Sure there are benefits, but most of those who are benefitting don’t live in the Arctic.
Hah - as a representative of Nunavut and NWT Chamber - this is so unprofessional!
Trying to personally discredit an individual as you did in your public letter is shameful.
Also - it’s one thing to say it’s safer for women at your mines compared to our communities - it’s another thing to show that is actually the case instead of providing a personal take on a massive and sensitive matter. We often hear of women being harassed directly from them - are you saying they are lying?
Such an unprofessional letter making your image of mines across the North look worse. Good job!
Mines need Inuit women emplpyees- they show up for work, work hard, get into less accidents. If you’re trying to make Inuit women feel welcome at mines, you don’t write this letter to the editor!
Clearly you did not attend the hearing. The witness did not state she was an expert. What she did was reference publicly available statistics and reports of harassment of Inuit women at the mines. You took offense at someone stating facts. You attacked an Indigenous woman in an inquiry designed to get to the root of violence against women. You did it without any statistics of your own.
Nunatsiaq News, this is systemic violence. Take it down.
Chamber of Mines, this is systemic violence against Indigenous women and girls. Retract it and apologize.
#14 I disagree
I think it’s absolutely appropriate to call into question the credentials of an individual who has been deemed an “expert” by this inquiry, especially when they have no discernable “expertise” whatsoever.
Where is the published research? Has TJ Lightfoot ever been to the mine?
Having a masters degree is an accomplishment, I have one, but it does not make me or anyone else an automatic “expert”.
Lacking real data & evidence, aside from a few anecdotes, this “testimony” essentially falls to the category of narrative.
It is true that some people cause trouble wherever they are, or whatever
race they are.
Since the days of Stonehenge, or the Pyramids in Egypt.
I would like to ask an honest direct question to MMIWG.
How many Missing women have you found ?
How many Murdered women have you found ? who murdered them?
This was the original mandate of the group for the Indigenous women
of Canada
Quit discrediting Aboriginal women with your vile freeloading and
hypocrisy.
#11, “Workers at the camps/mines are strictly controlled on the worksites, true, but when they make their way into the nearby hamlets”
You do realize that you are blaming Nunavummiut, mostly Inuit, right? The only miners who “make their way” into the hamlets are the people from those hamlets who were hired at the mine. At all of the mines, southern workers fly directly in and out from site; if any are in hamlets it’s because they happen to be going through the airport for some reason.
So, what you’re saying is that mines shouldn’t hire locally because local people cause too many problems for the community?
@#15 This is not systemic violence, this is reasonable discourse.
I feel your characterisation of the letter as “system violence” is in fact systemic violence. You are using the system of social justice ideology and the fear of accusations of racism and colonialism to try to cow a newspaper into suppressing a reasonable response to a highly critical (at least as reported in this paper) piece of testimony.
At the risk of perpetrating more “violence”, my own view is that while there is some truth to Lightfoot’s testimony (as reported), the appropriate lens for making broad judgements on something like this is whether mining is a net benefit or net harm.
If you want to argue it’s a net harm, please explain how mining makes things worse than the socio-economic status quo. Please mount a coherent defence of the prevailing conditions of dependence, poverty and helplessness.
#16 did you hear the entire testimony? Were you there for the inquiry? Was Alex?
@#17 Good points.
As I write this, the most recently posted Nunatsiaq story is about a murdered Inuk woman:
http://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/65674kwasi_benjamin_appears_at_sentencing_hearing/
But reading the last few stories on the MMIWG commission you might wonder if this murder was a crime committed on a different planet to a member of an alien race.
Rather than dig into the actual situations faced by real people let’s dredge up some comfortable old stories (dog slaughter, mining is bad) that allow us to avoid any kind of introspection and blame everything on others.
I’m not saying historical trauma isn’t relevant to the topic, or that resource development doesn’t introduce complexity to the social context. But if you are devoting all your attention to looking at those things and conveniently ignoring more immediate issues, you are in denial and I think you are more interested in scapegoating than you are in understanding and resolving the crisis.
I came to say shame on you Alex. This letter is insulting to the chamber of mines and to your profession at large. I hope you will be reprimanded for your disrespectful tone and outright lies.
#15 Says this letter “is systemic violence” and demands Nunatsiaq News “take it down”.
#15 also says to the Chamber of mines, that “this is systemic violence against Indigenous women and girls. Retract it and apologize.”
Unbelievably, this is how many so called ‘leftists’ or ‘progressives’ (certainly not all) engage in public debate today. They attempt to shame and silence people who hold opposing views or who dare to publically challenge their narrative.
If we allow them to succeed we assent to the fraying of our democratic system. This is a dangerous and unacceptable outcome.
We must resist.
nunatsiaq will publish anything these days. Seems more like a tabloid than a legitimate news source. So many misleading and unqualified statements. These “experts” at least cited their sources. This “women are safer” is completely fabricated nonsense. Also this letter specifically attacks a single member of the public. How is this even ethical?
have a spouse my wife work at baffin land i feel safe for her, she feel safe about living and working condition most violence against women occur in town when people are drunk it may not be heaven it does respect women and give them a safe enviroment
Go to court and watch in any Nunavut community. Who is being charged with crimes against women, unfortunately it is our Inuit men.
How many court cases are from crimes committed in mining operations? How many court cases are from crimes happening in communities?
I dare to say the crime issue is not a result of criminal matters at mine sites, I say it is from crimes committed at home-in Nunavut by Nuvavumiut-check the statistics!