Sexual violence a spinoff of Nunavut’s mining industry: MMIWG hearings
“Inuit women occupy the lower-wage positions. They’re the cleaning staff, the cooking crew”
Commissioners of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and girls heard this week how Inuit women could be exposed to violence and harassment in the wake of Nunavut resource development.
“There’s racism at the mine, there’s gambling in the community,” said Iqaluit resident TJ Lightfoot, who spoke on Wednesday, Sept. 12, as a witness during hearings being held this week at the Frobisher Inn.
“Sexual harassment at the mine is a reality for a lot of Indigenous workers,” said Lightfoot.
Lightfoot lives and works in Iqaluit, but comes from Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. The two-spirit Mi’kmaw youth gave testimony to MMIWG commissioners as an expert in crisis intervention, sexual health and environmental violence experienced by Indigenous women and girls and the LGBTQ2S community.
Lightfoot, who has a graduate degree in environmental policy, spoke broadly of resource extraction projects, like fracking, that are being protested against by Indigenous groups across Canada.
Resource development can lead to “environmental violence” inflicted on Indigenous communities, said Lightfoot.
One example would be if toxins introduced into a community water supply by a resource extraction project then damaged a woman’s reproductive health or ability to breastfeed.
Experts, community leaders and knowledge keepers are speaking this week as panellists in a four-day MMIWG hearing. The hearings are examining the impacts of colonial violence.
“It’s not just happening to First Nations or Metis people,” Lightfoot said.
In Nunavut, communities might experience spinoff violence from resource development if drugs or alcohol are brought in by southern workers, if Inuit face language barriers at English-only mines, or struggle with power dynamics at work when Inuit fill bottom-rung jobs at a mine site.
“Inuit women occupy the lower-wage positions. They’re the cleaning staff, the cooking crew,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot cited a report issued in 2014 by Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and researchers at the University of British Columbia titled “The impact of resource extraction on Inuit women and families in Qamani’tuaq.”
Qamani’tuaq is the Inuit name for Baker Lake, a central Nunavut community of around 1,700 located 110 kilometres from Agnico Eagle’s Meadowbank gold mine.
In that report, women from Baker Lake say that while the mine has brought economic stability to the community and created employment for women, these same women now also face discrimination, substance abuse, violence and breakdowns in family relationships.
In June, a worker at Baffinland’s Mary River iron mine near Pond Inlet spoke with Nunatsiaq News about harassment female employees were experiencing there. That’s after social media posts made it appear that mine staff were referring to female Inuit staff as “cock stars.”
“That is just regular behaviour here,” the woman said then. “ The men just stare and make comments.”
As well, language barriers at mine sites foster inequality for Inuit whose first language is Inuktut, said Lightfoot.
“The message is that you are not important enough to live and work in your own language and that is a form of violence,” Lightfoot said.
For early stage resource extraction projects, Indigenous women and LGBTQ2S communities are also more likely to get shortchanged in consultation conversations, Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot showed commissioners a photo of one Indigenous woman holding a feather out towards a wall of about 20 police officers. The woman was part of a peaceful protest by elders, women and children who wanted to preserve water sources in their territory.
“Indigenous women are shut up and shut out of consultation processes,” Lightfoot said.
Cross-examinations will take place today for Lightfoot’s testimony, and for two other testimonies given by witnesses who spoke during a MMIWG inquiry panel on decolonization.
These expert hearings are different from community hearings held by the inquiry that heard from families of survivors and Indigenous victims of sexual violence. A report by the inquiry is expected in April of next year.
I have a lot of issues with the nonsense in this article, I don’t have the time to address all of them. Here are two glaring issues:
1. “In Nunavut, communities might experience spinoff violence from resource development if drugs or alcohol are brought in by southern workers” - This is racist multiple levels. This puts the blame on “southerners” for drug and alcohol problems in Nunavut. We live in a free society, and if people in the North want alcohol, they’re allowed to have it. It is up to them to use it responsibly. No one is forcing them to drink. If some southerners decided to stop making alcohol available to northerners, these southerners will then be accused of being racist by denying northerns their right to alcohol (to be used with responsibility). In sum, this idea blames southerners for the poor choices some are making around drugs and alcohol and it implies that Inuks cannot control themselves when it comes to alcohol.
...
2. “The message is that you are not important enough to live and work in your own language and that is a form of violence,” - Is this a problem? Yes, is this “violence?” No. Violence involves physical force and bodily harm. Your language not being used in your workplace is not the same as being physically attacked and your life possibly being in danger. There are immigrants fleeing real violence where their very lives are in danger who would love the opportunity being referred to here as “violent.” Lightstones does not seem to know what violence is.
This is all nonsense identity politics that casts one side as the oppressor and one side as the victim. One side is seen as entirely in the wrong and the other with no fault. This is far to simplistic. Where is the responsibility surrounding alcohol use? Where is the recognition of the opportunity mines bring? Where is the recognition that we live in the freest time ever with the most opportunity ever?
When are you going to be asking about Missing and Murdered women ?
When did this inquiry become a stage to rake over old incidents ?
Good and bad things have been happening in Nunavut for many
years.
I feel the MMIWG committee owes native people an apology and some
serious compensation for lying to the First Nations, Metis, and Inuit
people for giving them false hope.
When Marion Buller came on national T.V. and apologized with a big
grin on her face, then asked for more money, I felt we could trust her.
What is happening ??
I have been working in Nunavut for many years, with no problems.
I find it good to work with Inuit people, no problems at all.
I do see people bootlegging, drug dealing , and even voluntary
prostitution. All races concerned
I used to try and help, but people would yell at me, ” It is not your effing
business !! “.
So now that is exactly what I do, mind my own business.