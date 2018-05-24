City of Iqaluit may revisit skate park closure
“It’s not a done deal"
The decision by the City of Iqaluit’s recreation department to close its skate park due to a lack of use has irked at least one city councillor.
At Tuesday evening’s council meeting, Coun. Terry Dobbin questioned the recreation department’s right to cancel the skate park without going to council first.
He argued the skate park is a facility, not a city program, so if it’s being closed, that action requires a decision from council.
“It’s not a done deal,” Dobbin said.
He said he wants councillors to have the final say on the skate park’s fate.
The park—fitted with ramps and rails for ambitious young boarders—generally opens in May.
But a recent notice on social media from the city’s recreation department explained that the skate park would not open this year in the curling rink.
That prompted an outcry from avid skateboarders, who then circulated a petition asking for the skate park to remain open: “the skate park is a well-loved venue and allows the kids to enjoy hours of physical activity at low cost,” it stated.
More than 300 signed the petition.
To plead for the park to remain open, Luc Brisebois, whose wife Carine Chalut started the petition, and his three sons were at the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Brisebois suggested, among other things, that the city could do a better job advertising the skatepark to increase its use.
But discussions around the council table also showed why the recreation department wanted to close the skate park.
First, it cost a lot money over the past three years, and $37,000 last year.
Second, it managed to attract only a handful of youth to use the skate park on an average day.
The skate park also takes a lot of time to set up and tear down, about a week at both ends of the season.
Moreover, summer staff workers told their bosses at the recreation department that they didn’t like working at the skate park because they were bored due to the lack of clients.
City staff have suggested that the space previously occupied by the skate park could alternatively be used for activities such as T-ball or mini-golf.
Some at the meeting suggested that the skate park should be moved outdoors in the future.
The debate over the fate of Iqaluit’s skate park will continue this week at a recreation meeting and then will likely head to the city council’s next meeting on June 5.
(6) Comments:
Last I checked this kind of thing is an operational decision that has nothing to do with budget approval or HR and therefore is outside the purview of Council. Either Iqaluit has staff capable of managing the day-to-day operations of the city; in which case Council should keep their noses out of operational matters. Or Iqaluit is incapable of managing its affairs; in which case Council should be making all the decisions and not simply cherry picking the ones that are getting media attention.
sorry #1, Council approved a budget for a skate park. Staff do not have the right to override that decision and alter the plans, on short or no notice and without Council approval.
Do a community consultation if going to shut a program like this down. Easy thing to do for recreation dept. Then present results & alternatives to council.
#2 Nope ... Council approved a “recreation” budget as part of the city’s overall annual plan for expenditure, not a “skate park” budget. How that larger budget is spent and implemented should be up to recreation staff as they have the expertise and not Council. This is a classic case of political meddling in operational matters.
I would have loved to use the skatepark more last summer with my children but it was rarely open for use. I think there were 2 or 3 evening times per week that were open to my kids (ages 6-9).
If it was open during the day, we would have been there every day. Most recreation facilities are not open for use during the day which I don’t get at all. Not everyone has their kids in camp.
The skatepark is a great facility but it could definitely use some more programming geared towards creating a fun, learning environment for children. When we did use the skatepark, none of the staff interacted with my kids… they skated around the entire time, doing tricks. It definitely could have been a more welcoming/ interactive environment!
Before scrapping the park, maybe put more effort into improving programming. I know my guys would definitely enjoy skating more than t-ball or golf.
ah you got me dude. I was not specific enough. the recreation budget was approved by council with a component for a skate park. That said, a switch in programming is a council decision. On that we will have to agree to disagree.
The kind of administrative freedom you suggest may come in a larger municipality. It does not exist is smaller municipalities. I work for a Municipality where Council does get into the weeds. That is their call and as much as they are a pain is the A$$ one can either live with it or resign in protest.