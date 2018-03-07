Iqaluit Facebook swap-and-sell page attracts bootleggers, drug traffickers
"A challenging platform“ for the RCMP to monitor
This past Sunday evening, if you were looking at the Iqaluit Swap and Sell #2 page on Facebook, you would have seen a posting offering “mikkis [mickeys] and weed” for sale.
The seller, who identified himself as Jayson Brown, said he had “top quality medical marijuana and mikkis available at low affordable price.”
Brown’s posting broke the law in several ways.
First, it’s still against the law in Canada to sell marijuana, and to obtain medical marijuana you need a special prescription that can only be filled at certain places.
Then, in Iqaluit, it’s not legal to purchase the kinds of alcohol shown in the posting’s photo unless you bring it into the city with a special permit or for your own consumption—and then only in quantities allowed by the Nunavut Liquor Act.
Facebook’s commerce policy also forbids the sale of alcoholic beverages, and posts may not promote the sale of illegal, prescription or recreational drugs, including marijuana and marijuana products.
However, it’s not the first time such postings have gone to Facebook: in early February another posting on the same swap-and-sell page offered vodka and marijuana for sale as well.
“We encourage people to communicate this to us and provide any copies of posts and other things which are obviously illegal to our attention,” said Nunavut RCMP spokesperson Henry Coman, when asked about such Facebook postings.
“We are not on Facebook scanning for this on a regular basis so when it comes in, it assists us with identifying people who are trafficking street drugs or illegal booze.”
Coman said Facebook is “a challenging platform“ for the RCMP, because it’s not always easy to get information about the actual people behind the profile, and fake profiles and names are the standard.
“However, we keep this information to assist us with investigations and do follow up where we are able,” he said.
Those who responded under the most recent posting on Sunday night were not impressed with the seller reaching out on a page to sell weed and booze where you’re more likely to find seal-skin mittens for sale.
At the same time, some in Nunavut continue to have trouble selling legitimate products, like fur, on Facebook.
A woman from Cambridge Bay had a wolverine skin up for auction in January but received a response that said “Rejected: There are issues with your product. It looks like you’re trying to sell an item that doesn’t meet our policies. Common items we don’t allow people to sell include animals, guns or illegal products.”
In January, after many postings for seal skin products were rejected, a spokesperson for Facebook told Nunatsiaq News that Facebook had reviewed its commerce policy, which does not allow the sale of animals, living or dead—and animal parts, including pelts, and determined that items like mitts, jewelry, boots and jackets are allowed within the policy.
If a seller’s items on Marketplace are flagged and removed when they feel that they shouldn’t be, the seller can appeal through Facebook’s Marketplace Item Appeal Centre.
(11) Comments:
the sellswap racket has caused me more greef than any one can imagin . my wife God bless her freequents it and alerts me when there are deals to be had . i was interisted in some ruber boots that a lady wanted to get rid of for free. i hurried to her house as quickly as i could and asked her what condition the boots were in . she said she did not know and to please take them away . this made me quite uneasy as i wanted to wear them to walk my trusty dog toby across grinnils river . I decided to test them out that day and when i put them on there was an aweful stench ! not to worry I thought nothing a splash of colone cant fix . i grabed mr toby and we started our way across grinnils river and i was hit by an icey sensation in my toes . the darn boots were cracked ! the shock went through my core and i tumbled into the river and poor old toby went flying . we spent days on the couch with blankits and drinking coco . the woman refused to award me any compinsation for my troules !
This is what happens when just anyone can create a sellswap or rant and rave group, and then we all jump on the bandwagon. The only qualifications the moderators have is that they thought of the group idea before anyone else. No one questions whether or not they’re qualified or have the time to moderate a giant group until it’s too late.
I’ve seen plenty of people on rant and rave post peoples names to shame them and everyone gangs up. It’s borderline doxxing. But don’t dare to use the F-word! That’ll get taken down in a heartbeat.
#1 Bravo. Best comment ever. You win. I hope you do something creative in life.
Very well said #2, these local Facebook pages are an embarrassment and the so-called moderators have no clue what they are doing.
That rant and rave page is a total disgrace, a place for all the different local crazies to bully each other. The only good thing about rant and rave is that it gives you good information about which local idiots should be avoided at all costs.
#1 Harold (iqaluit) have you heard of an invention called spellcheck?
#5 Harold is a caricature, or a shtick… google that if you need to.
I agree with the gripes against the stupid rant and rave pages. Rankin has one too. Too many people bitching constantly about the food at the coop or northern. Hey, don’t buy it morons.
SMFH
Ahhh Harold, the same thing happened to me.
to this day the carpet still has the smell from those kamiks.
You guys are all nuts but very good for lol.
Even the article up there about the marketing is so bizzare and redneck.
#8 what is so funny and “redneck” about the article? Unless you think it is okay for idiots to openly bootleg weed and booze on sell swap? Come to think of it and based on your post you probably do.
LMFAO. This story is so funny,
I have never heard of such idiotic story in my life. What people put on facebook. I have never been on facebook, but when someone bitched about me on facebook, I had approached that person and confronted him and told him to come and see me anytime like a man.
I find it to be a waste of time to be in front of a screen all day and nag about someone or something.
#1, thank you for the lol this a.m. some people learn by trials and errors, and then there are people who stay away just because.