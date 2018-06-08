MLAs tear into Nunavut government over child sexual abuse
“I think it’s time for us as a government to stand up and scream it from the hills that this is not acceptable.”
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.)
Members of the Nunavut government, including Premier Paul Quassa, struggled to fend off questions in the Nunavut legislature earlier this week about the staggering amount of child sexual abuse in the territory.
But after Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes accused Quassa on Thursday, June 7 of being “evasive,” Quassa finally agreed, in a one-word answer—“yes”—to write a letter to the office of the governor general, demanding that child sexual abuser Ike Haulli be stripped of his Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.
“I think it’s time for us as a government to stand up and scream it from the hills that this is not acceptable,” John Main, the MLA for Arviat North Whale Cove said that morning.
Main started his line of questioning on June 6, when he asked Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak about what the Nunavut government plans to do about child sexual abuse.
Main said he had heard shocking numbers at a recent meeting with Nunavut RCMP members.
“We were informed that within the Nunavut territory, sexual abuse is 155 per cent higher than the national average. We need to tackle this issue as a government,” Main said.
Ehaloak said the Government of Nunavut’s Justice Department continues to administer its “victim care program,” using funding from the federal government.
“The Department of Justice will continue to work with our federal counterparts to advance victim services in Nunavut,” Ehaloak said.
She also said the Justice Department is trying to find housing for victims “to house them while evidence is being gathered” and that the RCMP visits schools to educate children about sexual abuse.
Main, reading from the Justice Department’s business plan, said one of the department’s objectives is “to help create a positive healthy relationship between the offender and the community.”
With that in mind, he asked how that can work in small communities.
“Can the minister explain to me what that looks like when it comes to a convicted sexual offender who is returning to a small community, where they may be in very close contact or may see the victims or the people that have been negatively affected by their crime?” Main said.
“What does creating a positive, healthy relationship between the offender and the community look like in terms of sexual abusers?”
Ehaloak replied that she doesn’t have that “level of detail of information,” but that she would be willing to share it later by tabling a document in the House.
Main continued to question the government the next day when he asked Quassa if he would write a letter to the governor general’s office asking that Haulli’s Diamond Jubilee medal, given to him in 2012, be revoked.
This past April, following a civil court proceeding, Justice Earl Johnson of the Nunavut court awarded a $1.22 million in damages to four people from Igloolik who Haulli sexually abused between 1968 and 1986.
Following Haulli’s exposure as a sexual predator, the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council wrote to Rideau Hall demanding that Haulli’s Diamond Jubilee honour be revoked.
And they asked others to join them in that effort.
“We call on all northerners to protect and support those vulnerable to the violent actions of some men and boys,” Qulliit said at the time.
Quassa responded to Main Thursday by saying the “government has zero tolerance,” but that the letter from Qulliit is enough and that he hadn’t been asked to write such a letter.
Later that day, Hickes rose and accused Quassa of being evasive on the issue and demanded again whether he would write a letter calling for Haulli’s medal to be revoked.
In response to Hickes’s last question, Quassa provide a one-word answer: “yes.”
You can find an online petition started by Qulliit, calling for Haulli’s honour to be revoked, here.
With files from Jane George
(9) Comments:
I wrote a letter and sent the news article to the GG’s office the day it was made public.
Nunavut communities need an emergency rape clinic open 24 hours a day!
I ran away 2 years ago from Nunavut to save myself from the pedophile ring who killed my brother. Corrupt authority and police cover ups happen here…and I am standing with George and John for speaking out against the elephant in the room. I know people who would ask for help if they knew it would come for them…this is a crisis
Not exactly the wholehearted support you’d expect from someone in that position. Why is that, Mr. Quassa? Time to address the past. It’s getting awkward.
At very long last, we have strong, honest MLA,s in Nunavut who are
listening to the real concerns of the people. John and George.
Myself and other students complained about sexual abuse back in the
1980’s but nothing happened.
” A healthy relationship between the offender and the community ” , why
are such people in politics ? Maybe you should give swastikas to the
victims of the Nazi’ s. Make them feel better.
Certain MLA’s are only in it for themselves and big money.
I am happy with some of these new mlas. Not afraid to bring up the sad and bad things about NU. But also 2 many of these mlas say nothing. Why did they get elected. Just for the money. Sad.
Why is someone who has been convicted of a sex crime allowed to be part of the process to stop the behaviour
This is conflict of interest.
Maybe MLA should be forced to get criminal record check and those that cannot pass a vulnerable sector check cannot be in Power.
Of course he was being evasive, good job to the MLA’s for bringing this to light.
There should be a 0 tolerance for pedophiles in Nunavut.
Here is where the rubber hits the road.
Go John, go George!!!
I have said for years that the Legislative Assembly avoids this topic either because:
1. You, yourself have abused someone
2. You fear your male voters in your small community, for getting into this subject
3.You are a darn coward who is a denier, on purpose
4. You fear what will happen at the next election from stirring it up.
5. You are willing to continue to let kids be sexually abused rather than confront the adults
Any way you look at it, some MLAs are cowards willing to sacrifice children.
Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”