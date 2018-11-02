NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut assembly welcomes new, but veteran cabinet minister

“I hope to bring stability," Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser says



(PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 02, 2018 - 4:15 pm

Nunavut MLAs have installed an old cabinet minister as the territory’s newest one.

Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser was acclaimed to serve on the Legislative Assembly’s executive council during a leadership forum held this afternoon.

Netser was nominated by Gjoa Haven MLA Tony Akoak. There were no other nominations.

I have shown my colleagues that I am approachable, but I can also ask hard questions,” Netser said in the legislature following his acclamation.

“If I don’t agree with something, I say my mind. But my mind can be changed,” he said.

“That is Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit. We can come to a consensus that is for the future of our people.”

Netser comes with experience; he was elected to Nunavut’s first and second legislative assemblies, serving as Deputy Speaker, minister of Environment, minister of Economic Development and Transportation, and minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp..

In his new position, Netser said he plans to bring his past experience as a cabinet minister to his new role, but wouldn’t elaborate on what issues or files he hopes to pursue.

Only the premier has the power to assign ministerial portfolios.

Netser fills the vacated cabinet seat previously held by Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak, who served as Mminister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp. and Qulliq Energy Corp.

Angnakak resigned from her cabinet role last week after Premier Joe Savikataaq removed all her portfolios to punish her for a breach of cabinet confidentiality.

Then, earlier this week, MLAs passed a motion by a margin of 13 votes to six to censure the cabinet—essentially a vote of disapproval—for the way it dealt with Angnakak’s breach

Amid all that tension, Netser said his nomination was planned and he went into the Friday forum counting on support from fellow members.

“It’s been quite dramatic the past year,” Netser said, referring to Angnakak’s resignation as well of the the removal of former premier Paul Quassa last spring.

“I hope to bring stability to that.”

Netser, who is from Coral Harbour, was elected to Nunavut’s first assembly in a 2004 by-election in Nanulik, to replace outgoing MLA James Arvaluk.

Netser was re-elected in Nanulik in the 2004 territorial election and held his ministerial portfolios until the end of that term in 2008.

He lost the Nanulik seat to Johnny Ningeongan in the 2008 election, and in 2013, was defeated by George Hickes when he ran for the Iqaluit-Tasiluk seat.

But he was elected as MLA for Aivilik in the October 2017 territorial election.

A formal motion to confirm Netser’s new appointment will be made during the next sitting day of the legislature, Monday, Nov. 5.