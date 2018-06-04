NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut cultural school could morph into addictions treatment centre

"Consideration has been given to repurposing the Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School ... into a residential treatment facility"



Nunavut's Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School in Clyde River could possibly house a territorial addictions treatment centre. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut's Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School in Clyde River could possibly house a territorial addictions treatment centre. (FILE PHOTO)

June 04, 2018 - 10:35 am

Nunavut’s Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School in Clyde River could be converted into a territorial addictions centre.

Right now, with $388,000 for a feasibility study for such a treatment facility underway, consultants have eyed the school’s $32.2 million building in the north Baffin community of about 800.

“During the minister’s appearance before the standing committee to discuss her department’s draft budget for 2018-19, members were given to understand that some consideration has been given to repurposing the Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School in Clyde River into a residential treatment facility,” said Uqqumiut MLA Margaret Nakashuk in the legislature on May 31, as MLAs examined the Health Department’s budget requests for 2018-19.

“Members look forward to updates on developments.”

Modelled after Knud Rasmussen Folk High School in Sisimut, Greenland, Piqqusiirivvik, which means “a place that has those things important to us,” first opened in 2011, and currently advertises programs like Inuit history, survival skills, shelter building, hunting skills and camping for its fall 2018 session.

Looking ahead, the 2,200-square-metre building, which costs at least $4 million a year to operate, could be an attractive option for a treatment centre for the Health Department.

For 2018-19, the Department of Health is looking for ways to reduce its 2018-19 budget of $392 million, which was introduced last week by Health Minister Pat Angnakak in the Nunavut legislature’s committee of the whole.

The Health Department’s budget amounts to nearly one-quarter of the Nunavut government’s total operations and maintenance budget for the coming fiscal year.

This figure also represents an increase of more than $39 million, or about 10 per cent, over what the department asked for last year.

In her comments on the Health Department’s budget, Nakashuk also pointed out that the department had asked for close to $50 million more in supplementary money for 2017-18.

“This brings the revised budget total to over $402 million for 2017-18, which is almost $10 million more than what is being requested for 2018-19,” Nakashuk said.

Included in the Health Department’s request for 2018-19:

• $1,583,000 to work towards eliminating tuberculosis.

• $2,748,000 to support mental health services.

• $433,000 to hire an additional audiologist to focus on early intervention for newborns and preschool children.

• $490,000 to fill two public health positions on cannabis and develop a Nunavut-specific cannabis public health program.

• $31 million for the following “uncontrollable expense” categories: $14.5 million for medical travel, $11 million for mental health and addictions treatment, $855,000 for operational funding for elders’ homes, and $4.8 million for operational funding to support the care of elders out of territory.