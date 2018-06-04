Nunavut cultural school could morph into addictions treatment centre
"Consideration has been given to repurposing the Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School ... into a residential treatment facility"
Nunavut’s Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School in Clyde River could be converted into a territorial addictions centre.
Right now, with $388,000 for a feasibility study for such a treatment facility underway, consultants have eyed the school’s $32.2 million building in the north Baffin community of about 800.
“During the minister’s appearance before the standing committee to discuss her department’s draft budget for 2018-19, members were given to understand that some consideration has been given to repurposing the Piqqusilirivvik Cultural School in Clyde River into a residential treatment facility,” said Uqqumiut MLA Margaret Nakashuk in the legislature on May 31, as MLAs examined the Health Department’s budget requests for 2018-19.
“Members look forward to updates on developments.”
Modelled after Knud Rasmussen Folk High School in Sisimut, Greenland, Piqqusiirivvik, which means “a place that has those things important to us,” first opened in 2011, and currently advertises programs like Inuit history, survival skills, shelter building, hunting skills and camping for its fall 2018 session.
Looking ahead, the 2,200-square-metre building, which costs at least $4 million a year to operate, could be an attractive option for a treatment centre for the Health Department.
For 2018-19, the Department of Health is looking for ways to reduce its 2018-19 budget of $392 million, which was introduced last week by Health Minister Pat Angnakak in the Nunavut legislature’s committee of the whole.
The Health Department’s budget amounts to nearly one-quarter of the Nunavut government’s total operations and maintenance budget for the coming fiscal year.
This figure also represents an increase of more than $39 million, or about 10 per cent, over what the department asked for last year.
In her comments on the Health Department’s budget, Nakashuk also pointed out that the department had asked for close to $50 million more in supplementary money for 2017-18.
“This brings the revised budget total to over $402 million for 2017-18, which is almost $10 million more than what is being requested for 2018-19,” Nakashuk said.
Included in the Health Department’s request for 2018-19:
• $1,583,000 to work towards eliminating tuberculosis.
• $2,748,000 to support mental health services.
• $433,000 to hire an additional audiologist to focus on early intervention for newborns and preschool children.
• $490,000 to fill two public health positions on cannabis and develop a Nunavut-specific cannabis public health program.
• $31 million for the following “uncontrollable expense” categories: $14.5 million for medical travel, $11 million for mental health and addictions treatment, $855,000 for operational funding for elders’ homes, and $4.8 million for operational funding to support the care of elders out of territory.
Cut medical travel drastically by eliminating free trips (airfare, meals, accommodations, free transport even for just shopping) by escorts for every patient, which now includes an escort even for those just going for follow-up appointments.
Put major focus on teaching how to be parents. Not right when GN has to provide regular charter services from across Nunavut to Churchill for major dental work on very young children.
Educate us on proper eating and exercise. Controls diabetes, promotes healthy living, reduces sickness. Most of us, even young ones, appear to be permanently pregnant nowadays!!!
So we are conceding that a cultural school was a fantastical waste of money, driven by idealistic half wits?
The biggest problem I see with this is that Flying to Clyde River from most places in Nunavut is extremely $$$, worse than flying South.
goodness are you fighting the whole of Nunavut all by your lonesome? gonna be hard, better communicate with your mla directly. would be new use of this building is the best news I heard from the house in recent years. away from all temptation for the patients.
Invest in IUDs as promoted by Canadian pediatricians. That in itself would save GN money in the long term.
The culture school is already halfway there. Criminal record check to get in, many go through withdrawal after day 2 or 3. Make it a treatment centre. After all, it has been a huge waste of money the GN has pumped into that thing and not very many people go to it. Just a place for free food.
I understand the need for a treatment centre, but it should be located in the capital city.
Please don’t shut down Piqqusilirivvik. From what I hear it’s an awesome cultural school. I really want to go there!
Piqqusiq = custom or culture
liri = to do
vvik = place for
Therefore Piqqusilirivvik is a place to practice culture.
Pimmagijaqarvivut would be more appropriate for the definition used in the article.
Though I applaud the gov’t for dealing with mental health issues it’s at the cost of passing on the Inuit culture.
Not everyone has anyone to teach them Inuit skills so the School is the only place where they can learn.
GN has remained steadfast on keeping the culture alive since it’s formation. It should build a whole new facility in a more convenient place that could lower transportation costs & remain committed to culture.
When living within bubbles , a $5,000 weekly car rental for tiny rides, is at best a “good self pat on the back”, for giving away $388,000.00 dollars for a feasibility study. Almost half a million for only a study. Not even a solid plan. Or blue prints. Or hammers completing something.
Good odds, Nunavut Gov. may say, don’t like it and rather go down the endless feasibility study rabbit hole. Wait! Carbon tax will sky high everything now. Scratch the old, it’s time for new feasibility studies and have carbon tax revenue pay.
Another bubble, spending $4 million yearly operating a building. Is this including airfare/hotels for few students? Add another or four more million?
Without spending another dime for a new feasibility study, imagine most will say split the $4 million among all Nunavut communities. Teaching a mountain more kids, teens and adults survival skills, shelter building and hunting skills at home. Getting real bang for the buck. Or real Piqqulilrivvik.
I have a cheaper solution. Put saltpeter and ambien in the water supply. Continue for years to come.
Angiqatigijara we need healing here. Many share and learn culture as ancestors did and can do today. we need healing,. thank you,. There are only so much to go around so decisions have to be mace.