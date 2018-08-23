Nunavut dental health needs action: dentist
"What is happening in Nunavut is not sustainable"
(UPDATED 11 a.m.)
COPENHAGEN—When Márta Demoth worked as a dentist in Nunavut, she says she felt more like a firefighter than a dentist.
The teeth of many of the roughly 3,000 Nunavut patients she saw between 2014 and 2016 were so bad that often she had no choice but to extract their teeth instead of repair them. Children would often be directed south for major dental surgery.
“No one shows them how to brush teeth,” Demoth told the recent International Congress on Circumpolar Heath in Copenhagen, speaking about Nunavut children who see no dentists or other oral health professionals for many years.
Painful and pulled teeth also means patients are less likely to be able to chew meat, which for these communities is a traditional source of protein, she said.
So, poor dental health can also be an important contributing factor to poor nutrition.
But given the poverty and overcrowded housing that she saw, “tooth-brushing will be the last thing on their minds.”
Among the disturbing cases she encountered: a teenager who said she was fine with having a rotten tooth pulled.
“It’s socially acceptable to have your teeth pulled,” she said.
But that’s something you would never see among teens in the south, who don’t want to have an empty space in their mouth, said Demuth, who now works in the U.K.
She also spoke about a man with a dripping wound on the outside of his cheek.
That, she learned, was the resulted of his being tasered. After this, his teeth became infected and a big abscess formed deep in his gums. After she cleaned out the abscess, the man had no more infection, but he also had no teeth on one side, which didn’t seem like a good solution to her.
At the same time, sometimes people would be in a huge amount of pain due to their teeth, when no dentist was in town, but nurses were unlikely to offer painkillers like codeine, due to the risk of addictions.
Demuth said she worked closely with health workers in every community she visited.
But she said it would be good to work with children aged 12 and younger, because they are part of the solution. If they could learn about proper dental hygiene, this would improve things a lot.
A children’s oral health program, aimed at promoting good oral health and preventing dental illness, which also offers food coupon incentives for participants, is now underway.
But encouraging Nunavummiut to see dentists is just one of the big challenges facing oral health in Nunavut.
“It seems very difficult,” Demoth said about the current situation. “It will take a long time (to improve) because it is such a complex matter.”
It’s been five years since Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami called for efforts to bridge the oral health disparity between Inuit and other Canadians with its new Inuit Oral Health Action Plan, “Healthy Teeth, Healthy Lives: Inuit Oral Health Action Plan 2013, which followed the Inuit Oral Health Survey 2008-2009.
That survey found tooth decay, a chronic but preventable disease, is two to three times worse among Inuit than among other Canadians.
At the same session on dental heath in Copenhagen—one that appeared very useful given the exchange of information among dental care providers, a Greenlandic participant spoke about how Greenland has made a big effort to improve people’s teeth.
There are perhaps fewer dentists in some of the smaller communities in Greenland than in Canada, she said, but Greenland has well-trained local dental therapists. As well, there was a big public health campaign to change the attitude among people, so everyone wants a “brilliant smile.”
The change to better dental care, she said, has been fast, although there is still a way to go.
Similarly, a school in Saskatchewan, with a poor, Indigenous population, has a tooth-brushing program, said Marcella Ogenchuk of the College of Nursing at the University of Saskatchewan.
The school has, among other moves, handed out water bottles to all children: this allows them to drink more and also to rinse out their mouths after they eat—the next best thing to brushing their teeth.
(9) Comments:
That’s what I’ve never understood. Two major problems facing Nunacvut children: food security and oral health which the schools could easily mitigate. Breakfast and lunch programs and then have the kids brush their teeth. Would it be expensive? Of course. But if bellies are full, if teeth don’t hurt kids can focus at school. It would save big bucks down the road.
But for whatever reason, the department of education and NTA are adamantly against any such programs. Why people in charge of kids seem so apathetic to their pain is beyond me.
Where did all the dental therapists go? They’ve been shown to be highly successful in making preventative dental accessible in rural regions and reducing burden on more costly dentistry services.
GN always so slow to come around to what is already well established practice elsewhere. Hope our new minister of health will finally get this through.
“It’s socially acceptable to have your teeth pulled.”
It all comes down to our distorted modern culture here in Nunavut.
Gross.
There are programs in place in schools and daycares across the territory for children to brush their teeth and have oral health education. Like she mentioned, tooth brushing is going to be everyone’s last priority when they have to worry about where they are going to sleep or eat. Like the TB crisis, poor oral health is absolutely attributed to socioeconomic status. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Human Needs describes this perfectly. Fix the housing crisis and you will fix many of the health crisis’ we face as Nunavummiut.
“Nunavut is not sustainable”
There, fixed your sub-title for you.
What really are Orthodontist? My teen aged daughters have good teeth but they have been refused by Orthodontist to get braces, even though I work for GN.
if my message can go everywhere, I would say, post all sorts of pictures of rotten teeth! I brushed my teeth the second I saw the picture. A simple picture of rotten teeth encourages us to brush! try it! it works and its a very fast and easy way to encourage others who don’t brush that often. and maybe put a very simple message like, that’s you when you don’t brush. that simple!
It is the responsibility of parents to ensure that our children brush their teeth.
The schools, dentist and public health have handed out free tooth brushes and tooth paste. There is no excuse by for laziness.
Yes over crowding, hunger and other situations may be more dire, but that does not stop a child from brushing their teeth at least once a day. Start a routine with children when they are small, and they will continue when they get older.
Brushing is part of the solution, and so is diet. Too much sugary food is being fed to our kids. Way too much. Parents don’t seem to care, as long as it makes their little kid happy. So messed up man.
The only people who benefit from northern living allowances are those who are already ahead of the game in having regular income and access to housing. To everyone who judges parents in today’s Nunavut, take a good long look at the privileges that afforded you a safe place to eat food, not be raped, not be beaten, to wear clean clothes, and to meet the needs of your children and feel good about it. When you’re home life is unstable and you’re living off the social welfare programs like child tax and at the mercy of whoever took you in that day/month/year (because housing is near unattainable for many) it’s not feasible to afford healthy food for dental care and appease your child in any other way than small pleasures like sugar.