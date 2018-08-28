Nunavut hunter killed in summer’s second fatal polar bear attack
Three hunters attacked last week while on a hunting trip outside Naujaat
Nunavut has seen its second fatal polar bear attack this year, after a hunter was killed outside Naujaat late last week.
Community members say the man was unarmed and without any communication device when he was attacked south of Naujaat last week. It’s believed the victim survived the initial attack but died of his injuries a day later.
A trio of hunters left the Kivalliq community on Aug. 21, heading south to hunt caribou and narwhal, with plans to return two days later.
When the hunters hadn’t returned by Aug. 26, this was reported to local police and authorities that day, which prompted search crews to head out looking for the group on land and by boat.
But the search and rescue crew could not make their way to the location where they believed the hunters were because of ice blocking the route.
On Aug. 27, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre joined the search with a Hercules aircraft along with a nearby ice-breaking vessel with a helicopter on board.
The three hunters—one of whom was deceased—were located on White Island early on Tuesday, Aug. 28, Nunavut RCMP said in a news release.
“The initial investigation has revealed that the hunters were victims of a polar bear attack,” the RCMP said.
The two other hunters sustained minor injuries in the attack. Authorities have not said if the polar bear survived the incident.
The Government of Nunavut’s Environment Department is investigating the attack, a spokesperson said on Aug. 28.
It’s the second polar bear attack in the Kivalliq region this year; a 31-year-old man was mauled to death by a polar bear in early July on an island near Arviat.
Kivalliaq communities have reported an increase in bear sightings along the western Hudson Bay coast in recent years, but 2018 marks the territory’s deadliest year for bear attacks in Nunavut’s history.
2018 is the first time in almost 20 years that anyone has died in a polar bear attack—the last recorded death was outside Rankin Inlet in 1999.
Earlier this year, the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board decided to increase the total allowable harvest of the Western Hudson Bay subpopulation to 38 polar bears per year.
The NWMB plans to hold a public hearing on Nunavut’s draft polar bear co-management plan in Iqaluit this fall.
(18) Comments:
Sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones left behind.
I cannot imagine the loss.
The laws should just abolish Polar Bear quotas, since, they do not understand how dangerous a Polar Bear can become, they are hungry, and can just attack or kill human beings, they are lacking food of marine mammals
sending my rose to immediate families —/-{@
To add to this story, a man was being stalked by a polar bear in Rankin last Saturday, thankfully he was armed and killed it.
the place where they were located was in Lyon Inlet not White Island
If you go out hunting on the land these are the thingss that come with it. You take chances and thus these are apart of the results. It’s apart of hunting; the hunters became the hunted. You cannotblame the polar bears, and nor should they be killed out of anger like in Arviat.
Quatos exist because humans have ruined their earth; can’t blame them.
GN-none inuit taking over nunavut. we are just inuit without any knowledge to a lot of none inuit ppl. that is why things like this are happening. they know we inuit will just follow rules ‘cuz they think we are so stupid. like we know nothing. time to step up and take power and let go of tags. maybe ‘cause of the population in nunavut we are being neglected. God bless the family who are going through what we wouldnt want to go through.
You ever walk into a dark restaurant were at first you can’t see anything, and over time your eyes adjust eventually getting comfortable with the darkness. Complacency, one of the most effective tools used by lazy, status quo politicians. Wait it out, let the public forget about it. The issue of polar bears and the threat is one of those. Our politicians hope for dear life that it will go away. But, they are wrong. It will only get worst. We started alarming politicians locally, regionally years ago and now territorially recently. The only way the 1st “right” step will be taken when our leaders agree the Inuit and our way of life, and our values are paramount, priority, the most important. Anything below this is a recipe for failure.At what cost are the leaders hoping we will become complacent on this ever growing threat?
People seem to forget that when they “go out on the land” you are leaving a settlement, a place wild animals don’t visit because of so many people. Once you are out there, you are on their turf. You’re trespassing on their land. They don’t know boundaries. Maybe be a bit more cautious when you go hunting? After all, they are looking for food to survive.
It pissses me off to read that the man was unarmed. People are safer in communities and when you leave, you leave the protection of the community. You must bring your own protection.
First of all, we are responsible for most of the attacks, Polar Bears have personality just as we humans do and when a bear goes to a community or job site bear monitors are ordered to scare it off in any means as necessary and do not forget they have personality’s and once a bear is spooked by a human it will remember the incident and will attack out of self defense. let us the Inuit’s who understands the animal take charge of the monitoring system and not the biology’s who learn from a book and not from observing and who have no idea what they are dealing with. How many more life’s will be lost due to under inform biology taking control of a animal they have no idea about.
#7 what?
Well said #4! While what happened was a tragic event, too many short sighted folks think that the solution to the problem is to kill all the bears or lift the quotas. As #4 said “Quotas exist because because humans have ruined their earth”. One can argue that quotas should increase, maybe, but the fact of the matter is, Polar Bears are wild animals, if you go out on the land be prepared, it is essentially the risk you take, the same risk people who lived off the land 100 or 200 years ago had to face (albeit with less tools to protect themselves). This isn’t about politicians putting bears before people like some ignorant posters have stated. The lesson we should all take from this is that nature; while providing and beautiful can be unforgiving and deadly, so be prepared!
#6 I’d love to hear how this is the fault of politicians. Can you please expand on that?
Call me heartless, but when I hear of anyone dead in the land, I ask two questions: was the individual armed, did the individual carry the FREE satellite device available at every community?If the answer is no to both questions, then I have zero respect for the deceased who just caused taxpayers loads of money because of carelessness; not to count the life-longing losses he caused his relatives!
So much spectacular ignorance in Nunavut, it is truly a wonder to see.
Blame politicians, they think bears are more important than humans!
Blame biologists! They only know from text books!
Blame southerners! They run everything and think we are stupid…
When will the generation of intelligent Inuit rise up and take over public discourse. Please, make it quick; we are being drowned in stupidity at the moment.
Just finish the damn bears!
We don’t need quotas.
And yeah #7 - What?
Polar Bears are often sighted, roaming as well to communities, silent killers, can grab anything & eat anything.
We can read and see animal lovers that don’t clearly understand our culture, experiences, and yes, we get invaded by biologists, how would they feel if their loved ones were attacked and killed? No remorse, period!
I send my deepest condolences again to direct families.
1 of 2 -Ask an Inuit elder or an experienced “wolf” hunter. One of the most elusive animals in the north to hunt. The moment they hear an engine km’s away, they’re off and running…for its life. It takes an experienced tracker to chase and catch up to it, then kill. Ask the Premier. He will easily agree. The wolf understands it ain’t the top of the food chain. The wolf is fully aware that human activity is a “danger” to its life.
If the polar bear knew it is a hunted animal just as the wolf, the pb would, at the sound of human activity “run for its life”. The protection measures for the pb has done and is doing the opposite. They are providing a safe haven and confidence to find food where ever it wants to go, regardless of human activity. What the pb needs to learn is, humans (human activity) are the top of the food change.
2 of 2 -The protection measures for the pb has done, and is doing the opposite. They are providing a safe haven and confidence to find food where ever it wants to go, regardless of human activity. What the pb needs to learn is, humans (human activity) are the top of the food change. chain”, You see, this is were “outsiders” get it wrong. We Inuit just like the pb or any other animal have a right to hunt to survive to feed our families. It is who we are. When we go “out there” to hunt, it is just as much ours as it is the animals. This is what the NTI, the RIA’s and the GN should to be educating the public, and for the federal government to accept.
Apologies to the readers, messed up my typing/cut and pace while eating my lunch, and watching Fox News!! There seems to be duplication in my comments. Anyway, #12 & #14, lets not hide behind an alias and have a candid conversation. And, I will educate you on how our leaders have failed us on this issue.