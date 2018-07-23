Nunavut inmates complain about Ontario jail conditions
“I’ve been in segregation for too long. It’s affecting my mental health so bad that I can’t concentrate anymore”
Two Inuit inmates recently sent to a Toronto jail vented their frustrations with their new surroundings by video-link to a Nunavut judge late last week.
The inmates are among the 40 sent south in late June, following the closure of one wing of Iqaluit’s Baffin Correctional Centre due to the damage caused by a riot.
Gary Arnaquq, 36, refused to plea over assault related charges, after alleging that he has been in segregation for over 21 days.
Nunatsiaq News tried but was unable to confirm this information with Nunavut and Ontario corrections officials.
In May, new legislation was passed in Ontario stating that inmates cannot be kept in segregation for more than 15 days consecutively—a limit that Arnaquq mentioned.
“I’ve been in segregation for too long. It’s affecting my mental health so bad that I can’t concentrate anymore,” Arnaquq told Justice Earl Johnson. “I can’t agree with this. I don’t want to plea on video. If I can’t see the papers and I can’t be there I don’t want to plea.”
On June 22, 40 Iqaluit inmates were flown south to Toronto South Detention Centre, after 26 inmates badly damaged a medium-security wing at the Iqaluit jail.
On July 13, Arnaquq was charged in connection to that riot. He was also charged for involvement in a smaller riot that happened at the BCC in the fall of 2017.
“I would like to be able to help you but today is purely to set dates. This is not the time to get into those issues that you’ve raised so far,” Johnson told Arnaquq.
Arnaquq is set to appear in court in person on Aug. 14 in Iqaluit.
His defence counsel, Matthew Eaton-Kent, echoed Arnaquq’s concerns after visiting him in Toronto.
“I do understand that the conditions at Toronto South are really bad,” Eaton-Kent told his client. “They don’t have a functioning system that allows for the proper rights to be respected.”
Another inmate, Silasie Pillaktuaq, wanted to know why it was taking so much time to process his charges for breaches of probation and peace bonds.
“Is it necessary for me to wait that long for breaches?” he said when he was given the same Aug. 14 date for next appearance.
“That’s crazy,” he said and asserted that his rights were being violated.
“Why was I sent here?” Pillaktuaq asked. “I wasn’t part of the riot. I was in a different unit.”
Nunavut justice officials told Nunatsiaq News that a larger number of men were sent out than were involved with the riot to make sure there was room inside the BCC for prisoner intake, following the loss of its primary unit.
Pillaktuaq said he missed a family funeral because of being relocated.
Eaton-Kent, who represents both men, told his clients that days spent in segregation would be taken into consideration as time served during their sentencing, and would usually be grounds for receiving additional credit.
Last summer, a Nunavut judge slammed Ontario and Nunavut corrections systems for subjecting an Iqaluit man charged in a string of robberies to confinement and lock downs for 158 days out of more than 370 days spent at two southern jails.
“I understand the conditions down there are not good and they are contributing the worsening mental health of the prisoners who have been brought down from Iqaluit,” Eaton-Kent told Pillaktuaq. “It’s important to let the court know what you’ve experienced.”
(10) Comments:
No sympathy for them. They wanted to be super kings of the prison system after terrorizing people. Now they get exactly what they deserve. Who cares about them. Feed kids who are hungry.
You boys aren’t in Kansas anymore. No one gives AF about the self important fantasies you’ve been coddled with in Nunavut.
Actually Silasie Pillaktuaq, you missed a family funeral because you breached probation. Peace bonds, breaches (plural!) ... Sounds like you know the system well. Maybe think about how your actions got you into this mess. I’m sure that there are more than a few people in and around your life who are happy that it is taking a while to process things.
I care about them, they are human beings too, yes they should get what they deserve but the in humane conditions that they have to go through while at BCC would not be acceptable for even animals and other non Indigenous inmates in other jurisdiction in Canada. Also these people were kids once and had hopes and dreams but they were probably abused themselves. They faced institutional racism in the school system basically throw aways, poverty, over crowed housing. So before you go all high and mighty maybe look at their sitatuion too. I feel bad for their victims but we all know that the justice system in Canada is racist system.
No sympathy from me. More should be put in a real jail, where they’ll feel the smirt of their behaviour to hurting other innocent people. I bet, they’ll think twice now before breaking the law. Whether this Ontario jail is good or bad, it’s the reality of jail, and the culture of incarceration. It’s a tougher place than what theses inmates are babied to in Iqaluit. If society took harsher sentences towards crime,we would all be better off.
So are they having second thoughts? In the mean time think about what you would be doing out in the land, visiting, recreation, and by the way remove those invisible diap….
They brought this on themselves. As the saying goes, “You made your bed now lie in it”. I have no sympathy now they’re playing in the big league. If they couldn’t do the time they shouldn’t have done the crime!
break the rules you have to pay the price.
now you get to sleep with the big boys in Ontario, just try not to drop the soap.
maybe now you will realize you have to play nicely and stop being an arse.
Did the crime do the time maybe you’ll think twice next time don’t feel any sympathy whatsoever.reality check no longer being in the Baffin COuntry Club
Seasoned Crooks, boy they sure know their rights,,,they forgot that their Victims had rights too and they should have not terrorized their victims in the first place.
# 1, I’m so sure that these Inmates will be helped out more than the hungry people of Nunavut. That is how we roll in Nunavut…