Nunavut premier assigns portfolios to new cabinet member

Netster gets Nunavut Housing Corp., Nunavut Arctic College

Patterk Netser will assume the Nunavut Housing Corp. and Nunavut Arctic College portfolios, effective Nov. 9, Premier Joe Savikataaq said Nov. 8, in a shuffle that also sees Savikataaq taking over responsibility for the environment portfolio. (FILE PHOTO) Patterk Netser will assume the Nunavut Housing Corp. and Nunavut Arctic College portfolios, effective Nov. 9, Premier Joe Savikataaq said Nov. 8, in a shuffle that also sees Savikataaq taking over responsibility for the environment portfolio. (FILE PHOTO)

November 09, 2018 - 8:15 am

Premier Joe Savikataaq announced changes to ministerial portfolios on Thursday, Nov. 8, on the last day of the fall sitting of the Nunavut legislature, while the attention of many in Nunavut was directed towards the fire at Iqaluit’s Northmart store.

Savikataaq said that Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser, named recently to cabinet in a leadership forum, will assume the Nunavut Housing Corp. and Nunavut Arctic College portfolios today.

The housing portfolio was previously held by Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Arngakak, who resigned on Oct. 25 from her cabinet job after Savikataaq removed all her portfolios to punish her for a breach of cabinet confidentiality.

The Arctic College portfolio had been held by South Baffin MLA David Joanasie.

“Earlier this week, we swore in our newest member of the executive council. After seeing Mr. Netser’s abilities and interests, I am confident these assignments are a good fit for cabinet,” Savikataaq said in a Nov. 8 release.

Netser, who is from Coral Harbour, was elected to Nunavut’s first assembly in a 2003 by-election in Nanulik, to replace outgoing MLA James Arvaluk.

Netser was re-elected in Nanulik in the 2004 territorial election and held his ministerial portfolios until the end of that term in 2008.

He lost the Nanulik seat to Johnny Ningeongan in the 2008 election, and in 2013, was defeated by George Hickes when he ran for the Iqaluit-Tasiluk seat.

But he was elected as MLA for Aivilik in the October 2017 territorial election.

“On behalf of the executive council, I welcome Minister Netser to the team,” Savikataaq said.

Savikataaq will now take on responsibility as minister of environment from Jeannie Ehaloak, who will retain the Qulliq Energy Corp. file.

“I’d like to extend thanks to all members of the legislative assembly for their passion and hard work during this session,” Savikataaq said.

The next sitting of the legislature gets underway on Feb. 19, 2019.