NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut RCMP arrest two youth in connection with Iqaluit fires

Two youth face charge of arson—disregard for human life



Iqaluit RCMP say that two youth are in custody with charges pending for arson, following yesterday’s fire that led to the destruction of Northmart’s warehouse. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON) Iqaluit RCMP say that two youth are in custody with charges pending for arson, following yesterday’s fire that led to the destruction of Northmart’s warehouse. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON)

November 09, 2018 - 12:29 pm

Nunavut RCMP have arrested two youth in connection with six fires that broke out Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 in Iqaluit, including a major blaze at the Northmart store in Iqaluit.

The two youth are now in custody, with criminal charges pending against them for arson—disregard for human life, said an RCMP news release issued before noon on Friday, Nov. 9.

This charge is an indictable offence under the Criminal Code of Canada, laid against anyone who “intentionally or recklessly causes damage by fire or explosion to property.” The criminal code says those guilty are “liable to imprisonment for life.”

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, accused persons between the ages of 12 and 17 may not be identified in news stories.

Members of the Iqaluit RCMP detachment and the fire department responded at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, to the first of six fires that would break out over the next six hours in the city of nearly 8,000 people, the news release said.

These included four vehicle fires, one rubbish fire set against an uninhabited residence, and another at the Northmart store, owned by the North West Co.

At about 1:40 a.m., in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 8, RCMP officers patrol observed smoke coming from the back of the Northmart building, one of the city’s two major retail stores.

They took “immediate action by evacuating the store employees and the neighbouring elders’ residences,” the news release said.

The Northmart fire would take 22 hours to extinguish. It caused extensive damage to the structure and led to the destruction of a warehouse full of dry goods that had arrived recently on the sealift.

“Despite the devastating loss of property, no people sustained injuries,” the RCMP said.

The Iqaluit RCMP continue to investigate the fires with Nunavut’s Fire Marshall’s Office.

“We would like to thank the community for its patience despite the devastating loss,” said RCMP Inspector Mark Crowther, the district commander for the Qikiqtani district, in the news release. “RCMP and fire personnel are working diligently to ensure public safety and bring those responsible to justice.”

Police also remind members of the public to report any suspicious activities that they observe by contacting the local detachment or sending an anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or by texting ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus a message to 274637(CRIMES).