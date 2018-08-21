NWC’s in-house airline plans expansion in Nunavut
North Star Air to serve Kivalliq, Qikiqtaaluk regions
First Air, Calm Air and Canadian North could soon face increased competition from an unlikely source: one of their most highly sought-after freight customers, the North West Co.
That’s because of NWC’s acquisition last year of North Star Air, a small regional airline that NWC—the operator of Northern and Northmart stores throughout Canada—plans to expand within the Kivalliq and Qikiqtaaluk regions of Nunavut.
The NWC already uses its in-house airline to supply Northern stores in the Kivalliq region, but the northern retailer says that’s just a start.
To that end, North Star Air opened a new 15,000-foot hangar and warehouse at the airport in Thompson, Man. this past Saturday, the NWC has announced.
“The new facility will support the airline’s ongoing fleet and route expansion,” the NWC said in an announcement issued on Aug. 17.
And that includes expansion of service to Nunavut.
“The Thompson base is NSA’s first base outside of Ontario and will serve all of northern Manitoba along with the Kivalliq and Qikiqtaaluk regions of Nunavut,” said the airline’s president, Frank Kelner.
In April of 2017, the NWC bought North Star Air, based in Thunder Bay, Ont., for $31 million.
At the same time, the NWC ended its contract with its former air freight carrier in the Kivalliq region, Calm Air, transferring their freight business 90 days later to North Star.
The NWC said its investment in the North Star airline would create additional annual earnings of $8 million and save them another $2 million in air carrier cost increases.
Last year, North Star’s fleet comprised 11 aircraft.
But as of this year, the NWC says its airline has “grown rapidly.” It’s fleet now boasts 16 aircraft, including a new ATR 42-300 and a Dash-8-200.
They employ more than 180 people and serve about 50 remote communities in northwestern Ontario, northern Manitoba and Nunavut, the company said.
Due to a typo, an earlier version of this story contained incorrect information. In 2017, NWC gave 90 days notice to terminate its contract with Calm Air and transfer its Kivalliq freight business to North Star Air.
(16) Comments:
All i hope is that the cost of food will go down if their airplane starts coming to Baffin
Wonder what that will do to canadian north and first air profits.
Current airlines lose the bulk of their freight, profits go down, then passenger rates go up .... and up.
#1 well considering the NWT company already flys cargo themselves into the baffin area, dont expect much to change. They have been using their own aircraft to ship cargo to communities now for close to a year and have not adjusted their prices at all. They still have been charging the same as before, except now it is 100% on them and more profit for them. Communities such as Resolute Bay, Arctic Bay, as an example.
i suspect there’ll be no decrease in food prices, retailers don’t do that. when you have been gouging for over 200 yrs, you cannot just cut cold turkey. they did say that nwc will increase their sales by 8 mil, indication that they’ll keep Nunavut under their thumbnail. prices climbing by 8% annually.
Ever since NWC acquired the airline, cost of groceries has been going up steadily and now some communities, if not most get their shipment in twice a week.. Seeing bare shelves this time of year is reminiscent of the 70’s.. What a joke .. We even know NWC spent 33 millions on the airline from the 37 million they received for Nutrition North Program
this is what happens when 2 airlines gauge out the stores for shipping, they realize they can make money off of it themselves. and that is what they are doing. if the airlines were fair, the prices would probably go down a little, charge too much, and they will figure out on how to do it on their own, save their own money, and make it run profitable as well. a little too late. too bad ACL doesn’t seem to pick up on these, always 3 steps behind NWC. shame.
The northwest company, http://www.northernstores.ca/ northern, northmart, giant tiger, Alaska commercial company, costuless, riteway foodmarket stores in the South Pacific islands and the Caribbean are all owned by the same company. Aggressive monopoly has always been the name of their game anywhere on the map. And as always, they will share their information when it fits their means. If your indigenous they will cut your throats and empty your pockets, nothing has changed.
I’m not getting on any DC-8. Period. Rode on from Iqaluit to Dorset years back. The door was half open. Think it was crash Nunavut running the show. Ouch!
NW keeps pouring big $ into this, over $85 mil according to their own info they disclose and the shareholders will demand a return. They don’t care what happens to our passenger rates, the more they go up the more we are captive in our isolated communities. We have got to stop shopping there or forever be at their mercy. Hold on to your wallet, because they are coming after a bigger piece of it.
I remember when they were celebrating their 300 years in the north, they had banners in all the stores saying “300 years bold” and I thought it was very telling - they were very bold in how they behaved in the North!
No decrease in food prices, it actually goes up
I’d say give it time. Things don’t change overnight. The airlines have been gouging both NWC and ACL for years to a certain point. If NWC can fly their own freight with their own planes, it should over time hopefully lower the cost of groceries.
But, as you know the world food prices have been going up, especially now since the the NAFTA is in bonkers from the US. The current Nutrition North Program needs a SERIOUS OVERHAUL in order for the CUSTOMERS to actually SAVE MONEY.
Support the convenience stores. When run properly many of their prices are much lower than Northern or Coop.
I wonder if the Aboriginal Affairs knows and keeps tabs on how the funding the disseminates is spend and used by businesses like this.. They should audit both ACL and NWC, the funds meant to save the northern consumers is being frivolously spent by both companies
I worked for the NWC years ago and it was all about profits, the bigger the better. In my community they were open from 9am to 6pm, 6 days a week.
two small convenience stores opened in the evenings and what does the NWC do? open evenings of course… they don’t want to see anyone else make a dollar.
I worked in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut for 5 years and I found the
price of food very high because of the freight rates.
I was well paid with good allowances, something a lot of Inuit people
did not have.
Regardless of which airline we use there will always be the freight
rates.
It has been that way for centuries, in commercial ventures.
Some Inuit people who have moved South notice the way cheaper
prices of things right away.