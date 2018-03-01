Senators blast federal officials over cannabis strategy
"Even people who support legalization in remote Nunavut communities believe young minds are vulnerable"
OTTAWA—Federal officials defended cannabis legalization legislation when they appeared before the Senate’s standing committee on aboriginal peoples in Ottawa yesterday, but they didn’t escape criticism from several senators questioning Canada’s preparedness ahead of the passage of Bill C-45.
The Senate of Canada is currently debating the Cannabis Act, which legalizes recreational use of cannabis, following its recent passage through the House of Commons.
But leading senators state they will delay voting on the bill’s third and final reading amid concerns about implementation of the law.
The ongoing examination of Bill C-45 by the Senate has waylaid the Liberal government’s promise to bring the new law into effect by July 1.
Bureaucrats from several federal departments appeared before the Senate aboriginal peoples committee, discussing the health and justice impacts of legalizing cannabis among Canada’s Indigenous communities.
Independent Manitoba Senator Mary McCallum, who is Cree, said substance addiction among Indigenous communities continues to remain high, despite increased funding from Ottawa for addictions treatment and policing.
Legalizing cannabis “will add another level of crisis into our lives,” McCallum said in a statement, and that “most everything is in a developmental stage and we are working for July 1.”
“People just seem to be marching towards passing the bill, and a lot of First Nations have said we need more time and nobody seems to be listening to them.”
Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson, serving as chair during Tuesday’s meeting, said constituents speaking at his recent public consultation tour across the territory are “utterly appalled” at proposed fines in lieu of criminal charges for minors, aged 12 to 17, caught with five grams or less of cannabis in Bill C-45.
“Even people who support legalization in remote Nunavut communities believe that young minds are developing and vulnerable and cannot understand how a signal like that could be sent by our federal government,” Patterson said.
Eric Costen, the acting assistant deputy minister for Health Canada’s cannabis legalization and regulation branch, responded that it was “important to recognize that there are imposed provisions in the [C-45]… that look to punish the adult that’s involved in the transaction of providing the cannabis to the young person.”
Sitting beside Costen, general counsel for Canada’s Department of Justice, Diane Labelle, added that the appointed federal task force studying cannabis legalization and regulation concluded that criminal charges for minors caught with cannabis could adversely affect their development.
“The hope was not to criminalize young people for possessing very small amounts of cannabis,” she said, and that provinces and territories can still seize drugs and fine youth caught with cannabis.
Labelle argued that programming is needed for youth to promote safe and responsible use, but the government “doesn’t want to give a life-long punishment” that could introduce young offenders too early into the corrections system.
Ontario Senator Kim Pate, citing disproportionate levels of criminalization of Indigenous people across Canada, asked how the government would respond to drug convictions nullified by the new legislation.
“I think there probably needs to be some real debate around how we address that particular issue,” responded Trevor Bhupsingh, the director general for the law enforcement and border strategies directorate for Public Safety Canada.
Bhupsingh couldn’t give any specifics to the standing committee on expunging prior cannabis convictions, but said the “government wants to ensure the review of the pardon system does take place.”
“With respect to pardons, that’s an active discussion that’s going on and I think that there will be some direction soon.”
Patterson reminded officials about the lack of addictions treatment centres in northern Canada, with no treatment centre currently operating in Nunavut.
Valerie Gideon, the acting senior assistant deputy minister for the First Nations and Inuit health branch of Indigenous Services Canada, said tripartite discussions between Ottawa, the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. on a future addictions treatment centre in the territory are ongoing.
“We have been working very diligently with the three partners to come up with a model,” Gideon said
She cited a completed feasibility study and a commitment from NTI to contribute resources to a culturally appropriate treatment centre in Nunavut.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled his government’s 2018 budget in the House of Commons shortly after the aboriginal peoples committee meeting ended.
That budget allocated over $27.5 million over five years to eliminate tuberculosis across Inuit Nunagaat, as well as $400 million over 10 years for housing programs in Nunavik, Nunatsiavut and the Inuvialuit region.
The budget also promised a national Inuit health survey and skills and training programs for Inuit workers, but did not specifically mention any addictions treatment or infrastructure financing.
(16) Comments:
Does it really matter whether there is a treatment center anywhere for weed abuse? Is this an indigenous issue? I don’t get these cronies at all and I certainly don’t get the issue of consultation with indigenous groups. Cannabis use is very widely accepted in Nunavut. Fight the bill all you want but legalization is here. Accept it.
There is no good way to do this. Not even the current way. We cannot even do tobacco fairly. Kids smoke tobacco all the time. Their only personal mitigation is the cost of smokes.
Dope smoking however different in that it is more communal. Sharing is a big part of the culture, even with school kids. Even if we had lower THC levels, the pushers will still offer pushing the edge products.
Here we go with the patronizing, protecting the poor innocent aboriginal. Thank god for Nunavut’s white knight, dennis the menace… give me a fricken break.
Oh yea, the kids are already smoking pot and cigs. Where has the conservative senate been on that issue for the last 30 years?
I know, punish and jail… it’ll work eventually, right?
The clown caucus has spoken.
Like it or not, its here to stay.
The child abuse will rise, and the senators are correct!! We cannot put young people into criminal justice system just because few adults support this legalization, we will lose our future generation. Why rush?
There needs to be clear plan and action of effect that will create into our society. Proctect the innocent and safety should be the priority!!
So inuit for safety what are you doing right now to mitigate the effects of pot on our young ones? Nothing! And it isn’t even legal yet but clearly they are smoking. What great plan of action do you propose other than what is planned for July 1st? Seems to me the way you write that your generation has been lost. You have no faith in your own children or what?
Senator Patterson and those opposed to legalization of cannabis for recreational use by adults are not being honest in their remarks.
In regards to a drug treatment centre in Nunavut, the GN has had the power to establish one or more treatment centres at any time since 1999.
Is Senator Patterson really suggesting that instead of being fined for possession of cannabis those under 18 should be jailed?
One of the aims of the federal legislation is to prevent youth from having criminal records for using cannabis. The use is there today, and is going to continue irrespective of Senator Patterson’s approval or not. Better to have it legal, taxed, and controlled that to keep it illegal.
If these people are so worried about the “children” they may want to lobby the GN to raise the age to 21, or 25.
A last point. Legalizing cannabis does not mean that everyone must begin using it. Like alcohol, tobacco, caffeine, etc., use of any drug is a choice.
Old man patterson and all the other senators have had months, if not years, to get on this stuff. Same with the GN. They all knew this stuff was coming. Why so surprised?
This whole thing is a load of crap. Especially the Senate, trying to make themselves look important.
Dennis Patterson and the government he was part of did precisely nothing about the amount of weed smoking by young teens in Nunavut, and the impacts on their developing brains. He has never spoken out on, or done anything to support, suicide prevention. He said nothing when Leona Aglukkaq terminated funding to the Aboriginal Healing Foundation, which supported healing projects in Nunavut and across the country. Patterson, an unprincipled political opportunist, is only talking about cannabis now to score partisan points against the Liberals.
When I see similar statements that under-age people should receive criminal records and jail time for alcohol and tobacco use, then I’ll take their concerns seriously. Until then, it’s just hypocrisy.
Good to see Harper’s cronies still at work, fear mongering and whatnot.
75% of survey respondents want it legalized. Who are you speaking for Mr. Peterson? The minority who seem to be spreading anecdotes about how dangerous pot is?
Get over it already and legalize it, it is not an aboriginal issue. Quit using that as an excuse, we don’t always need our hands held by government, we can make our own decisions. Parents need to teach their children right from wrong whatever the issue is.
Portugal and Colorado both saw DECREASES in cannabis use after legalization, especially amongst adolescents. This is just a typical case of the old generation wringing their hands and humming and hawing over make believe concerns that don’t stand up to the evidence.
The Canadian Senate. Unelected and unnecessary.
We’ll all be better off without the baby boomers.
Do you know about hippy movement. Did they ever believe in smoking cannabis. You don’t hear from them supporting the legalization because they don’t favor it.
#13 Spot on.
#14 That’s a laughable generalization. I’d love to see some evidence that these ‘hippies’ you refer to don’t support legalization. Give me a break.
It, fundamentally, is like taking 1 of the 10 commandments off cause society’s view has changed that drastically on 1 of those good fundamental pillars of long imposed ground rules.
Freedom is a terrible thing. We have to tie up people on so many fronts. When you limit freedom like booze we go to Iqaluit and exercise too much freedom all at once and end up with bad results from too much freedom.
I would outlaw tobacco for all it’s destructive evil and it’s wrath on the Inuit like a curse of Biblical proportions. which evil is better? good question.