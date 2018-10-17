Nunavik school board calls for urgent, collective response to suicide
“We need to make children and youth understand that life is valuable"
Nunavik’s school board is calling for urgent, on-the-ground support for what it calls a suicide crisis in the region.
Kativik Ilisarniliriniq has convened a meeting of community and regional organizations to respond to the recent suicides of a number of young Nunavimmiut.
School board officials said the deaths have had a major impact on students, staff and families across the region.
“We’re saying: this is a crisis; it’s an emergency situation that we’re in,” said Harriet Keleutak, KI’s director general.
“We’re hoping to have a dialogue, to speak about the root causes of suicide because it’s affecting our students … and Nunavik society as a whole.”
Currently, the school board will fly in a crisis team to Nunavik communities as needed. But this week alone, that resource is stretched thin, as the school board responds to recent deaths in both Puvirnituq and Quaqtaq.
The goal of the upcoming meeting will be to come up with plans for a more comprehensive response to crises in Nunavik, Keleutak said—one where schools can rely on community support.
“We really want to build a system that can be run locally, and not only during crisis situations,” she said.
“We need to make children and youth understand that life is valuable and they can get help if they need it.”
Keleutak said the school board’s wish list includes an additional 21 support staff, including psycho-educators and child psychologists, who would be divided into three teams to serve Nunavik’s Ungava, Hudson and Hudson Strait coasts.
At least 27 organizations have said they’ll attend the meeting, set for Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 in Kuujjuaq, Keleutak said.
Following the region’s last major wave of suicides in early 2016, Nunavik leaders held a similar meeting, which produced the Nunavik Crisis Response Plan to address the elevated risk of suicide in the region’s 14 communities.
But the leaders who drafted it said the plan itself was informal and it remains unclear what actions have been implemented as a result.
For its part, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services says its response to recent cluster of suicides in Puvirnituq is based on recommendations first made by its mental health advisory committee in 2013.
Those priorities are considered the region’s suicide prevention strategy, though now a permanent Regional Suicide Prevention Committee is working to update that plan with support from Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.
Prevention efforts are currently focused in Puvirnituq where, since the beginning of 2018, at least 10 residents have died from suicide, the youngest of them just 12 years old.
Though Nunavik organizations say the Quebec government has been responsive to the region’s need, the crisis is largely being dealt through the Inuulitsivik health centre, which provides health and social services to Nunavimmiut along the Hudson coast.
“We are obviously really concerned by this situation,” said Fabien Pernet, the health board’s assistant executive director.
“It’s being managed within the region for now. We sent additional resources to Inuulitsivik [health centre]—they are based on the ground and that was their request.”
The health board has also provided them with a communications agent to get health and safety messaging out to the public.
If you are in need of support or have thoughts of suicide, there are a number of toll-free numbers you can call to speak to someone:
• Kamatsiaqtut Help Line 1-800-265-3333 (Inuktitut, English)
• Residential school crisis line 1-866-925-4419 (Inuktitut, English, French)
• Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868 (English, French)
• 1-866-APPELLE in Quebec (French)
• First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line 1-855-242-3310
(5) Comments:
Meetings after meetings. Conferences after conferences.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars spent unnecessarily.
Those political leaders, N.R.B.H.S.S., K.R.G., Makivik, Kativik Ilisarniliriniq, Wellness Committees, Parents all know what the problems are and no one is willing to face or tackle these mental illness issues head on. Its like the blind leading the blind. No one wants to be held responsible for the Suicide deaths in the Inuit communities of Canada. Its time for each person in each community in the territories (Inuit) to take a hard look within themselves and stop blaming and pointing fingers at those in the federal government, educational system and police forces. Take responsibility for how you feel inside and if you are angered than you need professional help.
Since 2013, when the mental health advisory committee was formed nothing has changed in Puvirnituq. There is nothing really to do here. Not all young people are into playing hockey, not all young people are into sewing either, these two activities are attended by very few young people.
Our young people are literally dying of boredom. We have had the same Inuit leaders going to the same meetings in different places for 25 years or more.
Now they are planning this & planning that, too bad it had to take many suicides to get the much needed activities started.
Realty check in Puvirnituq, nothing really happened here even after 2013 & 2016.
Let’s start from the very young at school and deal with the bullies. More meetings will only frustrate some. If we take the time to the bullies the parents will naturally become involved whether we like it or not. Parents ought to be sensible but the clan mentality of “us against the world” has to be exposed to have us make changes that are life changing because the curse of clan gangs are one part of the problem. Our youth follow with faith in us because we are their parents although some youth have no idea of how blindly we are leading them in some .... want to make real life changes in our community.
It’s inevitable that this is happening! Our ancestors worked really hard to survive, and now we’re just throwing our lives away.
I agree with #1; meetings after meetings. Here are some simple solutions that people (and committees) could apply;
1. Stop all the social illnesses (sexual assault, bullying, family feuds, etc…)
2. Let the young people talk about their childhood trauma.
3. Explore the world (there’s a lot more than the North, people could open their eyes).
4. Get high school education and take advantage of the free tuition fee/living allowance (paid by Inuit orgs).
5. Provide some concrete activities in the communities that are consistent and ongoing.
6. Teach people how to survive on the land and use elder’s knowledge (while they are still around).
5. Stop choosing substances (drugs and alcohol) over food.
Let’s work together to strengthen our communities, the young people are our future; let’s take care of them!
Bad timing to go listen to broken records. Nominations of municipal councillors fall on the 31st. Change the dates. Nunavik has been in crisis for decades, it’s only coming out now more than ever. All these suicides took place in 1990’s, 2000’s and now. New leader, new initiative.