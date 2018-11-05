NEWS: Nunavut

P.J. Akeeagok acclaimed to second term as QIA president

Kitikmeot Inuit Association sees four-way race for president, while NTI sees two-way contest for vice-president

QIA president P.J. Akeeagok, pictured here at a recent board meeting in Iqaluit, will serve a second term as president after he was acclaimed to the role Nov. 2. (FILE PHOTO)

November 05, 2018 - 8:30 am

Qikiqtani Inuit Association President P.J. Akeeagok will serve a second term, after being acclaimed to the position.

Friday, Nov. 2, was the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers to run for QIA president or for community director in seven Baffin communities. Election day is Dec. 10.

Akeeagok became president of the QIA after a narrow victory in December 2014 when, after a recount, he won two votes more than second-place candidate Mikidjuk Akavak.

Over his first four-year term, Akeeagok sought to spend more time in Baffin communities to meet with beneficiaries, win more benefits for Qikiqtani Inuit through an amended Inuit impact and benefit agreement with Baffinland Iron Mines Corp., and moved to explore Inuit self-government in Nunavut.

The QIA published an unofficial list of candidates for QIA community directors in the following communities:

• Clyde River: Inutiq Iqaqrialu, Mike Jaypoody, Billy Palluq and Patrick Palituq.

• Hall Beach: Reena Irqittuq, Jason Kaernerk, Jopie Kaernerk and Abraham Qammaniq.

• Igloolik: Solomon Allurut and Johnny Malaiya Kublu.

• Iqaluit: Steven Polee Lucassie, Jesse Mike, Simon Nattaq and Noah Papatsie.

• Pond Inlet: David Curley, Charlie Inuarak and Sam Omik Sr.

• Sanikiluaq: Moses Appaqaq, Joe Arragutainaq, Pater Kattuk and Sarah Kittosuk.

Tommy Akavak was acclaimed as community director for Kimmirut.

Candidates have until Monday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. to withdraw their nominations. After that an official list of candidates will be published.

Polling stations will open on Dec. 3 for advance voting and on election day, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eligible voters must be at least 16 years old, permanently residing in one of Baffin’s 13 communities and be enrolled under the Nunavut Agreement.

Kitikmeot Inuit Association sees four-way race for president

In western Nunavut, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association will also host elections on Dec. 10 for the positions of president and vice-president of social and cultural development, as well as for community director positions in four communities.

Incumbent president Stanley Anablak is running for re-election on Dec. 10 and will face competition from three other candidates: Bob Aknavigak, Vivienne Aknavigak and George Sonny Porter.

Three candidates will compete for the role of vice-president of social and cultural development: Jeannie Evalik, Darlene Metuituk and Joe Tulurialik.

And the following candidates are running to serve as board members in the following communities:

• Kugluktuk: Jimmy Ross Miyok and Peter Taktogon.

• Gjoa Haven: Paul Iquallaq, Ben Putuguq and Raymond Quqshuun Sr.

• Taloyoak: James Aiyout, Johnny Kootook, Robert Lyall and Dora Kelly Quayaut.

• Kugaaruk: Tars Angutingunirk, Celine Ningark and Johnny Sigguk.

The list of candidates will be made official on Nov. 5.

Inuit voters in the Kitikmeot region can cast ballots at advance polls on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on election day, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

The Kivalliq Inuit Association is not holding elections for any positions in December.

NTI’s veteran vice-president hopes for another term

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.’s long-time vice-president, James Eetoolook, is seeking re-election on Dec. 10.

He’ll face just one other candidate in the election: Peter Ohokanoak of Cambridge Bay.

Eetoolook, 72, first joined the board of directors of the Tunngavik Federation of Nunavut when the organization was created in 1982.

Since the organization became Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. in 1993, Eetoolook has served in many executive roles.

Voters have a number of options in how they cast their ballot in NTI’s election, including a mobile poll, proxy vote or mail-in ballot.

Inuit enrolled under the Nunavut agreement who are at least 16 years of age are eligible to vote in the upcoming election, at advance polls, Dec. 3, or on election day, Dec. 10.